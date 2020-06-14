Coronavirus – Uganda: Results from samples tested on 13 June 2020 confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results from samples tested on 13 June 2020 confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases. Total confirmed cases are now 696.

6 truck drivers: 3 from Elegu while 3 are from Malaba 1 is a frontline health worker 4 cases are among contacts and alerts from Buikwe, Lira, Adjumani and Amuru

