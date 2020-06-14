Coronavirus – Zambia: Covid-19 Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 36 new cases (out of 1,853 tests) and 10 recoveries. Western province becomes the last province to record cases, with Mongu, Kaoma, Senanga and Sesheke districts affected.

