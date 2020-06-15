ACACaresCovid19: The economics of advertising – Association for Communications and Advertising (ACA) invests in futures

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Bizcommunity (https://www.Bizcommunity.com/), in collaboration with the ACA (Association for Communications and Advertising), announces an exciting new content collaboration aimed at unpacking the economics and contribution of advertising to business.

As it has in just about every other area, the coronavirus is instigating opportunities for fast-tracked and often overdue change within the advertising, marketing and media sector.

As an endorsed protector and elevator of industry interests and policies, since 2002, the ACA is spearheading and making possible Bizcommunity’s weekly series, acknowledging South Africa’s creative marketing industry at the centre of conversations around uniting and future-proofing the economies it serves.

Case studies about how the Covid-19 crisis is evoking new responses, respect and resilience, new client-agency dynamics and the need to align around common sustainable goals will be covered.

Conversations of critical importance to marketers and marketeers alike will be moderated by Bizcommunity’s dynamic podcast host Rutendo Nyamuda. Expect topics such as liquidity, credit and markets; access and inclusivity; tenders and pitches; respect and trust; agility and transparency; evaluation and accountability; contracts and partnerships; finding your brand’s true north; leadership and procurement processes.

At the essence of these conversations will be the value chain of creativity and creative processes themselves, as drivers of economies, business and brands.

Join us on these journeys as SA’s leading creatives in conversation with marketeers from across the board, come together as equals, to talk about the business and future of sustainable advertising models in our region. ACA CEO Mathe Okaba acknowledges the industry truth: “We are facing one of the most difficult and uncertain periods in the history of our profession, and the fallout from this pandemic has the potential to impact on the entire value chain. It is our responsibility as a profession to reinforce our ability to deliver a tangible return on investment to brands. But it is also our joint responsibility as marketers, advertisers and communications professionals to refine and possibly redefine our future with a view to benefiting all involved.”

New virtual platforms are allowing true leadership to come to the fore in every sector. If you are a marketer or marketeer who would like to be featured in the above dialogues contact [email protected] with subject #ACACaresCovid19.

As the old adage keeps reminding us of the wisdom of not letting a good crisis go to waste, Wayne Naidoo, Duke Group CEO and ACA chair, expands: “Who better than the communications industry to be at the forefront of these discussions?”

