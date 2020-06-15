APO

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (244,055) deaths (6,546), and recoveries (111,254)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (244,055) deaths (6,546), and recoveries (111,254) by region:

Central (24,190 cases; 543 deaths; 9,093 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (9,864; 276; 5,570), Central African Republic (2,222; 7; 369), Chad (850; 74; 720), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (4,837; 112; 613), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (661; 12; 177).

Eastern (26,997; 829; 9,783): Comoros (176; 2; 114), Djibouti (4,465; 43; 2,990), Eritrea (96; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,521; 60; 620), Kenya (3,727; 104; 1,286), Madagascar (1,290; 10; 384), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (582; 2; 332), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,603; 88; 577), South Sudan (1,755; 30; 58), Sudan (7,220; 459; 2,610), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (705; 0; 299).

Northern (67,702; 2,700; 28,710): Algeria (10,919; 767; 7,606), Egypt (44,598; 1,575; 11,931), Libya (454; 10; 63), Mauritania (1,783; 87; 332), Morocco (8,838; 212; 7,779), Tunisia (1,110; 49; 999).

Southern (73,659; 1,515; 40,300): Angola (140; 6; 61), Botswana (60; 1; 24), Eswatini (490; 4; 249), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (547; 6; 69), Mozambique (583; 3; 151), Namibia (32; 0; 17), South Africa (70,038; 1,480; 38,531), Zambia (1,382; 11; 1,142), Zimbabwe (383; 4; 54).

Western (51,507; 959; 23,368): Benin (483; 9; 232), Burkina Faso (894; 53; 804), Cape Verde (759; 6; 301), Cote d'Ivoire (5,084; 45; 2,505), Gambia (28; 1; 24), Ghana (11,964; 54; 4,258), Guinea (4,532; 25; 3,234), Guinea-Bissau (1,460; 15; 153), Liberia (498; 33; 221), Mali (1,860; 104; 1,125), Niger (980; 66; 885), Nigeria (16,085; 420; 5,220), Senegal (5,173; 64; 3,424), Sierra Leone (1,176; 51; 683), Togo (531; 13; 299).

*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

CEO Interviews

Here’s what the Radisson Hotel is doing to make guests feel safe amid COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
For months hotels across Africa has shut down and lose money because of Covid-19. Now a few is looking into reopening their doors to re-awaken their revenue. One of them is the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, but even they say that it won’t be business as usual. Clinton Thom, General Manager for Radisson Blu Hotel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (244,055) deaths (6,546), and recoveries (111,254)

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (244,055) deaths (6,546), and recoveries (111,254) by region: Central (24,190 cases; 543 deaths; 9,093 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (9,864; 276; 5,570), Central African Republic (2,222; 7; 369), Chad (850; 74; 720), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (4,837; 112; 613), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (661; 12; 177). Eastern (26,997; 829; 9,783): Comoros (176; 2; 114), Djibouti (4,
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of COVID-19 cases in counties (15-06-2020)

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe 133 positive cases are distributed in the following counties: - Mombasa (61) - Nairobi (53) - Kilifi (7) - Busia (6) - Kiambu (2) - Kajiado, Nakuru, Muranga, and Kitui, 1 case each.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more
Coronavirus

This initiative uses cartoons to address the scourge of child labour

CNBC Africa -
Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of child workers but could a new strategy of using cartoons to amplify the plight of children bring about change? Activist, Fernando Morales joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

What the passing of president Nkurunziza means for stability in Burundi

CNBC Africa -
With the passing of President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi last week, the country has been thrust into a leadership vacuum.
Read more
Coronavirus

Digging deeper into the 2020/21 Kenyan budget

CNBC Africa -
Kenya, just like her neighbours Uganda and Tanzania released her national budget last week but is the new budget some form of government bubble? George Bodo, Director of Callstreet Research, joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Closing Bell West Africa

How COVID-19 is shaping Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry

CNBC Africa -
Meristem Securities says in the near term, lock-down measures employed worldwide could impede the ease of importing raw materials. Also, the congestion at Nigeria’s seaport has only gotten worse, posing potential risks to logistics costs. Eniola Olabode, Senior Investment Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa to breakdown the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on some key pharma stocks.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Nigeria allocates N2.9tn for debt servicing

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria allocated N2.9 trillion in the revised budget for debt servicing. This comes as the Senate had earlier approved a $5.5 billion borrowing request made by President Muhammadu Buhari. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is scheduled to offer N150 billion in its monthly bond auction this week. Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and Forex at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Why Oil Prices Can Turn Negative

CNBC -
On April 20th, the effects of the pandemic and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia forced oil prices to sink below zero and into the negative territory for the first time in history. The unprecedented loss put countless retail investors and t
Read more
CEO Interviews

Rand Water CEO on delivering water to those in need during the pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted all aspects of social and economic life across the world.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Here’s what the Radisson Hotel is doing to make guests feel safe amid COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
For months hotels across Africa has shut down and lose money because of Covid-19. Now a few is looking into reopening their doors to re-awaken their revenue. One of them is the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, but even they say that it won’t be business as usual. Clinton Thom, General Manager for Radisson Blu Hotel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

This initiative uses cartoons to address the scourge of child labour

CNBC Africa -
Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of child workers but could a new strategy of using cartoons to amplify the plight of children bring about change? Activist, Fernando Morales joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved