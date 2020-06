Download logoBy Dr. E. O. Ehanire, Honourable Minister of Health It is my honour and pleasure to welcome you on behalf of the National Blood Transfusion Service NBTS of the Federal Ministry of Health, to the 2020 World Blood Donor Day; a day set aside each year on the 14th of June, to recognize and thank blood donors worldwide and especially here in Nigeria, as well as to raise awareness among citizens on the global need for, and importance of, safe blood. The need is universal because saf