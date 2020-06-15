Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of cases by county as of 14 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The 137 positive cases are from:

Nairobi, 92 Mombasa, 16, Kajiado, 15, Busia, 4 Kiambu, 4 Kilifi, Nakuru, Nyamira, Uasin Gishu, Siaya & Muranga, (1), case each. * Nyamira is the latest county to report a COVID-19 case, bringing the total affected counties to 39.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.