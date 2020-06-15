Coronavirus – Lesotho: Signing of COVID-19 Agreement between Lesotho Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Chinese Business Community Lesotho

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Lesotho Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) jointly with the Chinese Business Community Lesotho signed a COVID-19 Agreement in Mafeteng. The objective of the agreement is to explore all possible avenues aimed at combating the COVID-19 impacts and effects in Lesotho.

