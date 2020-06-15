Coronavirus – Mauritania: United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Mauritania COVID-19 Situation Report

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The first confirmed case of Covid was registered in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on 13 March 2020. As of 10 June, 1284 confirmed cases were recorded, including 142 recoveries and 71 deaths. The restrictive measures in place since mid-March have been partially eased on 6 May, with the reopening of shops and markets, and easing of the curfew. Furthermore, the schools reopening has been announced for 1 July for examination classes, repatriation of Mauritanians from abroad is ongoing, and a national response coordinator was appointed on 26 May.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3hBHZoX

On 7 May, the Government adopted a multisectoral response plan to COVID-19 encompassing the preexisting response plan from the Ministry of Health and completed with the response to the economic and social impact of the pandemic. The support provided to the Government by the United Nations and the humanitarian and development partners is coordinated through the Incident Command System (ICS).

UNICEF ensures the lead of the “Risk communication and community engagement” (RCCE), including community watch, and “Infection Prevention and Control” (IPC) pillars. The helpline set up to provide information 24 hours/7 days a week has treated more than 582.576 calls since 18 March 2020. An average of 1145 alerts/week were reported in the last fortnight. According to the INFORM COVID-19 Risk Index, Mauritania shows high health and humanitarian impacts risks from COVID-19 that could overwhelm current national response capacity, and therefore lead to a need for additional international assistance.

The country is ranked 27th at the world level and 8th at the regional level.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).