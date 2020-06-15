Coronavirus – Nigeria: 403 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
403 new cases of COVID19
Gombe-73 Lagos-68 Kano-46 Edo-36 FCT-35 Nasarawa-31 Kaduna-17 Oyo-16 Abia-15 Delta-13 Borno-13 Plateau-8 Niger-7 Rivers-7 Enugu-6 Ogun-6 Kebbi-3 Ondo-1 Anambra-1 Imo-1
16,085 confirmed
5,220 discharged 420 deaths
