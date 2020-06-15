Coronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 Update 14 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Total Cases – 582 (+41)
Recovered – 322 (+0)
tests – 91,151 (+3495)
Deaths – 2 (+0)
Active cases – 248
*Rusizi cluster continues to drive new cases; heightened vigilance is required everywhere
