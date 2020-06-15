APO

Coronavirus – Senegal: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff completes Review Mission to Senegal

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF’s Executive Board. Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, staff will prepare a report that, subject to management approval, will be presented to the IMF's Executive Board for discussion and decision.

A staff team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Ms. Corinne Deléchat, conducted a virtual mission from June 2-12, 2020 and engaged in discussions as part of the first review of the IMF’s Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) approved in January 2020.

At the conclusion of this mission, Ms. Deléchat issued the following statement:

The IMF team reached staff-level agreement with the authorities on economic and financial policies that could support approval of the first review of their three-year program under the PCI. The IMF Executive Board could consider the first review in the second half of July 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity, exacerbated by border closures, a curfew, and social distancing. The GDP growth rate is projected at 1.1 percent for 2020 compared to 5.3 percent in 2019. These forecasts are based on the control of the spread of the pandemic, the implementation of measures to support the economy, and a gradual recovery of economic activity during the second half of 2020. The forecasts are nonetheless subject to major downside risks.

To mitigate the effects of the crisis attributable to COVID-19, the government has set up an economic and social resilience program to strengthen the health system and to support households, the Senegalese diaspora, as well as firms and their employees. In April 2020, the IMF disbursed US$442 million (100 percent of Senegal’s quota), i.e., about CFAF 263 billion or approximately 2 percent of GDP under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) and the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), thus providing immediate liquidity to support the government in its implementation of the national COVID-19 response plan (plan de riposte).

The performance of the PCI-supported program is satisfactory. At end-December 2019, all quantitative targets under the program, except for one on the share of single-sourced public tenders, were met, and significant progress was achieved in attaining the reform objectives for end-June. In particular, Fund staff welcome the finalization of the medium-term revenue mobilization strategy, whose implementation in the second half of 2020 will support economic revitalization measures.

A comprehensive assessment of the impact of the pandemic on revenue collection and supplementary expenditure requirements raises the estimated budget deficit to 6.1 percent of GDP in 2020. The authorities have stated their commitment to implementing measures that are temporary, well-targeted, cost-effective, and fully reflected in a revised budget. They intend to return gradually to a budget deficit of 3 percent of GDP through 2022 (WAEMU convergence criterion) as the crisis abates. The authorities are also committed to taking steps to strengthen transparency and accountability regarding emergency expenditure.

With respect to economic support measures, it is important to ensure that financing assistance for firms is properly coordinated and targeted, and to ensure that the requirements for eligibility for the various facilities are clarified. Such support should also be based on appropriate risk-sharing in order to limit moral hazard and fiscal costs. Direct transfers intended for viable firms should be evaluated on a basis of cost-benefit analysis.

The crisis represents an opportunity to expand social safety nets and enhance the effectiveness of the available instruments for supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The government will examine the possibility of broadening social safety nets in cooperation with its development partners. In addition, the government intends to accelerate the strengthening of the coordination of entities and programs whose mission is to support SMEs.

The structural reforms of public financial management will continue, with the full implementation of program budgets beginning with the 2021 budget law, tightened control over treasury deposit accounts ( comptes de dépôt), strengthening of the Treasury Single Account, as well as sound debt management. The government is also continuing to prepare the governance framework to manage revenues generated by hydrocarbon operations.

The team wishes to thank the authorities for the close cooperation and frank discussions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Related Content

Videos

How Nigeria plans to tackle unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says prompt pre-emptive measures need to be taken otherwise Nigeria's unemployment rate could rise to about 33.6 per cent, by the end of the year. Osinbajo made this statement while presenting a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari. Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: European Union project supports Kampala youths, women make masks to block COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Bashir Hamba studied fashion and design at a local college in Uganda’s capital Kampala. Today, he is part of a group of young people who have ventured into making face masks as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. After graduating in 2017, Hamba received tailoring equipment and three months’ rent as part of start-up capital to establish his tailoring business. This was under the Strengthening Social Cohesion and Stability in Slum Populations (SSCoS) pr
Read more
APO

Facebook launches “My Digital World” to meet Digital Literacy Needs across Sub-Saharan Africa

Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, Facebook (www.facebook.com) announced the launch of “My Digital World” a programme designed to equip the youth and general public across Sub-Saharan Africa with digital skills needed to navigate the digital world. My Digital World is a consolidation of all Facebook digital literacy programs including Safe Online with Facebook, Ilizwe Lam, and eZibo and will be offered virtually this year to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Facebook has over the years trained tho
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa, 14th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Tests conducted: 1121958 Positive cases identified: 70038 Total recoveries: 38531 Total deaths: 1480 New cases: 4302Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How the COVID-19 lock-down has impacted SA’s franchise sector

CNBC Africa -
Many parts of South Africa’s economy partially reopened in June under level 3 lock-down, but the franchise sector remains under pressure as beauty businesses and employee sustainability remains fragile. The association is also in the works of creating an industry code which was opened for discussion by the Department of Trade & Competition Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Vera Valasis, Executive Director, Franchise Association of South Africa and Eugene Honey, Franchise Association of South Africa’s legal advisor from Adams & Adams.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Tracking market movements across the African continent

CNBC Africa -
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Uganda’s foreign and local currency long- and short-term sovereign ratings with stable outlook. And the week ahead if filled with inflation data from Nigeria, Botswana and GDP numbers from Ghana. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: State Minister Tekalign on finding the balance between investment for today & tomorrow

CNBC Africa -
With countries having to cut down on spending as economies shrink, the choices made during this pandemic will be largely responsible for the recovery of their economies, so how do we choose between investment for today and tomorrow? CNBC Africa spoke to the State Minister of Finance of Ethiopia, Dr. Eyob Tekalign for more.
Read more
Videos

Breaking down key outcomes from Uganda’s 2020/21 budget

CNBC Africa -
In a bid to get the Ugandan economy moving again after nearly three months of lock-down to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government on June 11 presented a budget offering a host of tax waivers and funding for the business community. But who were the biggest losers and gainers in the $12 billion budget? Journalist Arnold Segawa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

Benedict Oramah reappointed as President of African Export-Import Bank

Contributor -
"We want an Africa where the foundations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) are laid expeditiously so that the 84,000 kilometres of borders that have divided us for ages can begin to come down,” said prof. Oramah
Read more
Videos

NNPC publishes audited financial statement

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s state-owned Oil Company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has published its audited financial statement online for the first time. Hakeem Adedeji, CEO of Hydrocarbon Advisors joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How Nigeria plans to tackle unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says prompt pre-emptive measures need to be taken otherwise Nigeria's unemployment rate could rise to about 33.6 per cent, by the end of the year. Osinbajo made this statement while presenting a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari. Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Financial

Why Warren Buffett believes most people shouldn’t pick individual stocks, this what they should do instead…

CNBC -
Investing legend Warren Buffett wants you to keep it simple and trust index funds when it comes to investing your money.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved