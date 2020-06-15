APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) supports Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with Personal Protective Equipment against Coronavirus

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As part of efforts to support communities in its Areas of Responsibility, AoR, in the fight against COVID-19, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), on Friday presented a range of personal protection and hygiene supplies to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and vulnerable civilians in the Banadir region.

The items distributed by AMISOM were donated by the Italian National Support Element’s Civil-Military Cooperation Cell (CIMIC) through funds provided by Italian NGO, CARITAS, which is based in Djibouti with operations in Somalia and other East African countries. They included face masks, gloves, washing soap and hand sanitizers, infrared thermometers, and water storage jerry cans to be converted to handwashing stations.

Presenting the items, the AMISOM Sector One CIMIC Officer, Major Nicholas Abiribale, thanked the Italian Government, the Italian CIMIC Cell, and CARITAS Somalia for their ongoing support to CIMIC activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These items are specifically for the IDPs, and vulnerable civilians living in the surrounding areas of AMISOM in the Banadir and Lower Shabelle. It will make a huge difference to their health and safety especially in these difficult times of Coronavirus,” Maj. Abiribale said.

Receiving the items, a Community leader, Sheikh Abdi, thanked both the Italian Government and AMISOM for the donation. He was grateful for the support which would contribute towards protecting them from pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Mission in Somalia.

Related Content

Economy

Benedict Oramah reappointed as President of African Export-Import Bank

Contributor -
"We want an Africa where the foundations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) are laid expeditiously so that the 84,000 kilometres of borders that have divided us for ages can begin to come down,” said prof. Oramah
Read more
APO

#ACACaresCovid19: The economics of advertising – Association for Communications and Advertising (ACA) invests in futures

Africa Press Office -
Bizcommunity (https://www.Bizcommunity.com/), in collaboration with the ACA (Association for Communications and Advertising), announces an exciting new content collaboration aimed at unpacking the economics and contribution of advertising to business. As it has in just about every other area, the coronavirus is instigating opportunities for fast-tracked and often overdue change within the advertising, marketing and media sector. As an endorsed protector and elevator of industry int
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Senegal: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff completes Review Mission to Senegal

Africa Press Office -
Download logoEnd-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF’s Executive Board. Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, staff will prepare a report that, subject to management approval, will be presented to the IMF's Executive Board for discussion and decision. A staff team f
Read more
Videos

Assessing Nigeria’s post-COVID-19 sustainability plan

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo says Africa's largest economy's GDP may fall to between minus 4.40 per cent and minus 8.91 per cent this year depending on the length of the COVID-19 induced lock-down period and the strength of Nigeria’s economic response. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Financial

Why Warren Buffett believes most people shouldn’t pick individual stocks, this what they should do instead…

CNBC -
Investing legend Warren Buffett wants you to keep it simple and trust index funds when it comes to investing your money.
Read more
Videos

How the COVID-19 lock-down has impacted SA’s franchise sector

CNBC Africa -
Many parts of South Africa’s economy partially reopened in June under level 3 lock-down, but the franchise sector remains under pressure as beauty businesses and employee sustainability remains fragile. The association is also in the works of creating an industry code which was opened for discussion by the Department of Trade & Competition Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Vera Valasis, Executive Director, Franchise Association of South Africa and Eugene Honey, Franchise Association of South Africa’s legal advisor from Adams & Adams.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Tracking market movements across the African continent

CNBC Africa -
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Uganda’s foreign and local currency long- and short-term sovereign ratings with stable outlook. And the week ahead if filled with inflation data from Nigeria, Botswana and GDP numbers from Ghana. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: State Minister Tekalign on finding the balance between investment for today & tomorrow

CNBC Africa -
With countries having to cut down on spending as economies shrink, the choices made during this pandemic will be largely responsible for the recovery of their economies, so how do we choose between investment for today and tomorrow? CNBC Africa spoke to the State Minister of Finance of Ethiopia, Dr. Eyob Tekalign for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

Benedict Oramah reappointed as President of African Export-Import Bank

Contributor -
"We want an Africa where the foundations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) are laid expeditiously so that the 84,000 kilometres of borders that have divided us for ages can begin to come down,” said prof. Oramah
Read more
Videos

Assessing Nigeria’s post-COVID-19 sustainability plan

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo says Africa's largest economy's GDP may fall to between minus 4.40 per cent and minus 8.91 per cent this year depending on the length of the COVID-19 induced lock-down period and the strength of Nigeria’s economic response. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

NNPC publishes audited financial statement

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s state-owned Oil Company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has published its audited financial statement online for the first time. Hakeem Adedeji, CEO of Hydrocarbon Advisors joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How Nigeria plans to tackle unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says prompt pre-emptive measures need to be taken otherwise Nigeria's unemployment rate could rise to about 33.6 per cent, by the end of the year. Osinbajo made this statement while presenting a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari. Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved