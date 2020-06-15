Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (15th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 39 Benadir: 14 Puntland: 12 Somaliland: 8 Jubbaland: 3 South West: 2
Male: 25 Female: 14 Recovery: 45 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 2,642 Total recoveries: 622 Total deaths: 88
