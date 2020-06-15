APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Thulas Nxesi on Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) relief outstanding payments to be declared by companies

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As the Unemployment Insurance Fund begins to follow the trail of the money that has been disbursed since April 2020 to aid for its contributors during the lockdown, the Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi, has appealed to companies to do the right thing and declare workers who still need to be paid.

To date, an amount of R3.2-billion from the first round of payments remains in abeyance as the Fund awaits further details from employers, to be able to soften the blow for at least 725 791 workers represented by 123 977 employers.

“In as much as some companies have re-opened as a result of the risk-adjusted strategy which has seen the country move to level 3 of the lockdown, we acknowledge that there are still people who would find the injection from the UIF helpful and making a huge difference. There are still a number of companies that are either still closed or in dire straits and we hope those workers are not left in destitute.

“As government we have committed to ensuring that the worst effects of the pandemic are mitigated through making available a basket of services and other interventions. The UIF has been exemplary in rising to the occasion and helping make the difference,” said the Minister.

The May payments are already at R3-2-billion and have benefitted 782 602 workers represented by 57 260 employers. Unfortunately, even in this round, 85 049 workers who would have benefitted from R356-million in payments have still not received the money as the details submitted by employers are missing.

“It is tempting to think of this appeal as counter-intuitive in the sense that we would be wanting to save money because it is clear that the demands on the UIF going forward are going to be massive. But we move from the point that it’s important that workers are not disadvantaged and as such, we appeal for the details so that the Fund can help those who need the money or for whom this may be the only source of funds,” the Minister said.

Since April, the Fund has disbursed more than R21-billion benefitting 3 609 161 workers represented by 314 454 employers.

Last week the fund appointed auditors to follow the money trail and already there are indications that some people and companies have allegedly taken advantage of the help being advanced to workers and are seeking to enrich themselves.

“It is alleged that there are companies that have not paid the workers what is due to them. We are aware of some ccompanies allegedly loaning employees the money and that is not legal. We are also aware of other companies that are allegedly paying part of the money and not the full amount, as well as companies using the money for something else other than the intended purpose. If this all this allegations are true, we appeal to companies to do the right thing still, said Nxesi.

He has also appealed to companies to ensure that they are compliant with the UI Act adding that, the Fund has made payments even in cases where companies are not fully compliant because it did not want to disadvantage workers.

“There are many cases where companies have not declared workers or have not contributed for employees. We will be raising debt against those companies and they must know that they need to pay back with interest and other penalties owed to the UIF. It is in all our interest to do the right thing. Even without being compliant, we have done the right thing and still paid them the Covid-19 relief and they also have to do the right thing,” said Nxesi.

 Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Mauritania: United Nations Children&apos;s Fund (UNICEF) Mauritania COVID-19 Situation Report

Africa Press Office -
Download logoSituation Overview and Humanitarian Needs The first confirmed case of Covid was registered in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on 13 March 2020. As of 10 June, 1284 confirmed cases were recorded, including 142 recoveries and 71 deaths. The restrictive measures in place since mid-March have been partially eased on 6 May, with the reopening of shops and markets, and easing of the curfew. Furthermore, the schools reopening has been announced for 1 July for examination classes, rep
Read more
Videos

What the passing of president Nkurunziza means for stability in Burundi

CNBC Africa -
With the passing of President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi last week, the country has been thrust into a leadership vacuum.
Read more
Videos

Digging deeper into the 2020/21 Kenyan budget

CNBC Africa -
Kenya, just like her neighbours Uganda and Tanzania released her national budget last week but is the new budget some form of government bubble? George Bodo, Director of Callstreet Research, joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (15th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 39 Benadir: 14 Puntland: 12 Somaliland: 8 Jubbaland: 3 South West: 2 Male: 25 Female: 14 Recovery: 45 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,642 Total recoveries: 622 Total deaths: 88Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Digging deeper into the 2020/21 Kenyan budget

CNBC Africa -
Kenya, just like her neighbours Uganda and Tanzania released her national budget last week but is the new budget some form of government bubble? George Bodo, Director of Callstreet Research, joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is shaping Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry

CNBC Africa -
Meristem Securities says in the near term, lock-down measures employed worldwide could impede the ease of importing raw materials. Also, the congestion at Nigeria’s seaport has only gotten worse, posing potential risks to logistics costs. Eniola Olabode, Senior Investment Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa to breakdown the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on some key pharma stocks.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria allocates N2.9tn for debt servicing

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria allocated N2.9 trillion in the revised budget for debt servicing. This comes as the Senate had earlier approved a $5.5 billion borrowing request made by President Muhammadu Buhari. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is scheduled to offer N150 billion in its monthly bond auction this week. Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and Forex at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

Benedict Oramah reappointed as President of African Export-Import Bank

Contributor -
"We want an Africa where the foundations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) are laid expeditiously so that the 84,000 kilometres of borders that have divided us for ages can begin to come down,” said prof. Oramah
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Rand Water CEO on delivering water to those in need during the pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted all aspects of social and economic life across the world.
Read more
Videos

Here’s what the Radisson Hotel is doing to make guests feel safe amid COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
For months hotels across Africa has shut down and lose money because of Covid-19. Now a few is looking into reopening their doors to re-awaken their revenue. One of them is the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, but even they say that it won’t be business as usual. Clinton Thom, General Manager for Radisson Blu Hotel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

This initiative uses cartoons to address the scourge of child labour

CNBC Africa -
Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of child workers but could a new strategy of using cartoons to amplify the plight of children bring about change? Activist, Fernando Morales joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

What the passing of president Nkurunziza means for stability in Burundi

CNBC Africa -
With the passing of President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi last week, the country has been thrust into a leadership vacuum.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved