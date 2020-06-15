APO

Government’s commitment to diversify Angola’s economy continues to offer opportunities for investors in the power sector

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Notwithstanding the ongoing crisis in the oil sector globally that has led to significant drops in government revenue, the Angolan Government has said it remains ever more committed to the diversification of the country’s economy away from oil revenue dependence.

The government’s push to increase production nationally and hence reduce imports, especially food imports, consists of a number of initiatives that include major investments in power infrastructure. The development of the power industry, with the aim of providing cheap, reliable and affordable energy for both industry and the population is a key pre-requisite for the development of Angola’s productive sector.

According to H.E Joao Baptista Borges, Angola’s Minister of Energy and Water, the government is prepared to invest around USD 500 million over the next two years in solar energy projects in the country as part of a strategy to increase clean energy generation, and bring electricity to the entire country. This statement was given by Minister Borges in Addis Ababa during the 3rd African Business Forum, promoted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), on February 11th, 2020.

Additionally, Angola expects to implement a USD 400 million two-phase project in the clean energy segment, funded by the World Bank and the French Development Agency (AFD). The project aims at improving the distribution of electricity in four key provinces. The Project also expects to reform the structure of public companies in the sector with the aim of increasing access to affordable Energy for Angola’s underserved populations. On May 29, the government started a public consultation to determine the environmental impact of the project.  

The Angolan state oil company, Sonangol, and Italian major Eni signed in June 2019 an agreement that created Solenova Ltd. The purpose of this jointly-controlled company is to assess and develop renewable energy opportunities in Angola. ENI and the Angolan Government also agreed to jointly develop the 50MW Caraculo Solar Plant in Angola´s south western province of Namibe.

In the coming months, according to the Minister of Energy and Water, another 300MW of solar energy will be installed in the country, equivalent to a third of the capacity of the Cambambe hydroelectric plant (one of the main power structures in Angola), which, according to Minister João Baptista Borges, shows the government’s commitment to renewable energy, especially whenever generation costs are competitive.

“We see many projects in the pipeline in Angola, in addition to those that are already ongoing. This is a testament that the government is serious about boosting industrialisation with the help of affordable energy. I believe these investments will pay off in the coming years and for generations to come,” said Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President of the African Energy Chamber. According to him, Angola even has the potential of becoming a future exporter of energy into the region. The existence of all major International Oil Companies (IOCs) is an added advantage to Angola as these companies seek to increase their non-carbon footprint by investing in clean energy projects. While Eni seems to be leading the way in Angola with its solar initiatives, others are set to follow. French oil company Total for instance has initiated negotiations with the Angolan government, and an agreement is anticipated on other clean energy generation projects soon.

The minister also revealed that the country is already working with Africa50, a pan-african infrastructure investment platform created to promote infrastructure investments accross Africa.

Business Opportunities in the power sector are expected to increase given that 50% of the Angolan population still does not have reliable access to electricity. According to Minister João Baptista Borges, the Angolan Electricity Sector Development Plan and the Energy Security Plan point to the construction of a capacity of about 600 MW of solar energy in the country by 2022, with the installation of about 30,000 individual photovoltaic energy production systems, in line with the country´s National Development Plan 2018-2022. In order to achieve this goal, the minister notably stressed that the government will open up the sector to competition from the private sector, both national and international.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

Related Content

Videos

How Nigeria plans to tackle unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says prompt pre-emptive measures need to be taken otherwise Nigeria's unemployment rate could rise to about 33.6 per cent, by the end of the year. Osinbajo made this statement while presenting a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari. Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: European Union project supports Kampala youths, women make masks to block COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Bashir Hamba studied fashion and design at a local college in Uganda’s capital Kampala. Today, he is part of a group of young people who have ventured into making face masks as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. After graduating in 2017, Hamba received tailoring equipment and three months’ rent as part of start-up capital to establish his tailoring business. This was under the Strengthening Social Cohesion and Stability in Slum Populations (SSCoS) pr
Read more
APO

Facebook launches “My Digital World” to meet Digital Literacy Needs across Sub-Saharan Africa

Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, Facebook (www.facebook.com) announced the launch of “My Digital World” a programme designed to equip the youth and general public across Sub-Saharan Africa with digital skills needed to navigate the digital world. My Digital World is a consolidation of all Facebook digital literacy programs including Safe Online with Facebook, Ilizwe Lam, and eZibo and will be offered virtually this year to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Facebook has over the years trained tho
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa, 14th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Tests conducted: 1121958 Positive cases identified: 70038 Total recoveries: 38531 Total deaths: 1480 New cases: 4302Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How the COVID-19 lock-down has impacted SA’s franchise sector

CNBC Africa -
Many parts of South Africa’s economy partially reopened in June under level 3 lock-down, but the franchise sector remains under pressure as beauty businesses and employee sustainability remains fragile. The association is also in the works of creating an industry code which was opened for discussion by the Department of Trade & Competition Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Vera Valasis, Executive Director, Franchise Association of South Africa and Eugene Honey, Franchise Association of South Africa’s legal advisor from Adams & Adams.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Tracking market movements across the African continent

CNBC Africa -
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Uganda’s foreign and local currency long- and short-term sovereign ratings with stable outlook. And the week ahead if filled with inflation data from Nigeria, Botswana and GDP numbers from Ghana. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: State Minister Tekalign on finding the balance between investment for today & tomorrow

CNBC Africa -
With countries having to cut down on spending as economies shrink, the choices made during this pandemic will be largely responsible for the recovery of their economies, so how do we choose between investment for today and tomorrow? CNBC Africa spoke to the State Minister of Finance of Ethiopia, Dr. Eyob Tekalign for more.
Read more
Videos

Breaking down key outcomes from Uganda’s 2020/21 budget

CNBC Africa -
In a bid to get the Ugandan economy moving again after nearly three months of lock-down to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government on June 11 presented a budget offering a host of tax waivers and funding for the business community. But who were the biggest losers and gainers in the $12 billion budget? Journalist Arnold Segawa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

Benedict Oramah reappointed as President of African Export-Import Bank

Contributor -
"We want an Africa where the foundations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) are laid expeditiously so that the 84,000 kilometres of borders that have divided us for ages can begin to come down,” said prof. Oramah
Read more
Videos

NNPC publishes audited financial statement

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s state-owned Oil Company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has published its audited financial statement online for the first time. Hakeem Adedeji, CEO of Hydrocarbon Advisors joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How Nigeria plans to tackle unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says prompt pre-emptive measures need to be taken otherwise Nigeria's unemployment rate could rise to about 33.6 per cent, by the end of the year. Osinbajo made this statement while presenting a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari. Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Financial

Why Warren Buffett believes most people shouldn’t pick individual stocks, this what they should do instead…

CNBC -
Investing legend Warren Buffett wants you to keep it simple and trust index funds when it comes to investing your money.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved