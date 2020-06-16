Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, confirmed to speak at the African Leadership Magazine 2020 Africa Summit

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, has joined the longlist of global leaders who have confirmed to speak at the Africa Summit 2020.

The event which is organized by African Leadership Magazine UK, will also have leaders like, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ambrose Dlamini, Prime Minister of Eswatini, Her Excellency Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice President of Liberia, Lord Dollar Popat, Member UK House of Lords and UK Prime Minister’s Envoy to Rwanda and Uganda, as speakers.

With the theme COVID-19: Pathways to Africa’s Economic Recovery and Future Growth, the event is in its 4th series and traditionally holds in London UK. It is part of African Leadership magazine’s response to the debate on resetting Africa’s development priorities post-COVID-19. The Africa Summit 2020 is a virtual event scheduled to hold Via Zoom on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 3.00pm UK time.

Other confirmed discussants include: Sen. Manqoba Khumalo, Minister of Commerce & Trade, Kingdom of Eswatini; Hon. Hamat Bah, Minister of Culture & Tourism, The Gambia; Dr Christian Lindfeld, Managing Partner, Africa Advisors GmbH; Dr Victor Oladdokun, Former Director of Communications, African Development Bank; Senyo Hosi, Chairman Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Saul Frazer, CEO Global Properties, Gambia; among others. The summit shall be moderated by Dr Ken Giami, Publisher & CEO, African Leadership magazine.

As the world faces an existential treat occasioned by COVID-19, experts have projected that Africa may lose nearly $200 billion. Already, several small businesses are the verge of extinction, while others have lost about 60% of their revenue. This therefore calls for urgent attention.

African Leadership Magazine is putting together The Africa Summit to galvanize bold ideas towards solving Africa’s Coronavirus-induced challenges.

Media Contact: Kingsley Okeke Managing Editor African Leadership magazine +44 23 9265 8276 [email protected]

About African Leadership Magazine: The African Leadership magazine (www.AfricanLeadershipMagazine.co.uk) is published by African Leadership (UK) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom. The magazine focuses on bringing the best of Africa to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective; while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by the continent today.

Since its maiden edition, African Leadership Magazine has grown to become a leading Pan-African flagship leadership-focused publication read by over 1, 000, 000 targeted international investors, business executives, government policymakers, and multilateral agencies across Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Europe, and the US. It is distributed at major international and African Leadership events around the world. The magazine has over 900,000 subscribers/Followers on Facebook and a virile readership on other social media platforms. It is a niche and unbiased African voice born out of a desire to ameliorate a lot of Africans by focusing on individuals and corporates that are known for their legacy-based approach to leadership.

