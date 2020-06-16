APO

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (252,544) deaths (6,779), and recoveries (114,897)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (252,544) deaths (6,779), and recoveries (114,897) by region:

Central (25,240 cases; 551 deaths; 9,508 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,140; 277; 5,601), Central African Republic (2,289; 10; 382), Chad (850; 73; 720), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (4,974; 112; 628), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,033; 27; 1,334), Sao Tome & Principe (661; 12; 177).

Eastern (27,695; 842; 10,590): Comoros (176; 2; 114), Djibouti (4,541; 43; 3;324), Eritrea (109; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,630; 61; 738), Kenya (3,860; 105; 1,328), Madagascar (1,317; 12; 417), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (612; 2; 338), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,658; 88; 649), South Sudan (1,776; 30; 58), Sudan (7,435; 468; 2,720), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (724; 0; 351).

Northern (69,720; 2,811; 29,376): Algeria (11,031; 777; 7,735), Egypt (46,289; 1,672; 12,329), Libya (467; 10; 70), Mauritania (1,887; 91; 360), Morocco (8,921; 212; 7,880), Sit Tunisia (1,125; 49; 1,002).

Southern (77,255; 1,603; 41,646): Angola (142; 6; 64), Botswana (60; 1; 24), Eswatini (506; 4; 249), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (555; 6; 69), Mozambique (609; 3; 157), Namibia (34; 0; 18), South Africa (73,553; 1,568; 39,867), Zambia (1,405; 11; 1,142), Zimbabwe (387; 4; 54).

Western (52,634; 972; 23,777): Benin (532; 9; 236), Burkina Faso (894; 53; 807), Cape Verde (760; 7; 354), Cote d'Ivoire (5,439; 46; 2,590), Gambia (30; 1; 24), Ghana (11,964; 54; 4,258), Guinea (4,572; 26; 3,259), Guinea-Bissau (1,492; 15; 153), Liberia (498; 33; 221), Mali (1,860; 104; 1,125), Niger (980; 66; 885), Nigeria (16,658; 424; 5,349), Senegal (5,247; 70; 3,525), Sierra Leone (1,176; 51; 683), Togo (532; 13; 308).

*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.

