Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 16th June 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 5102; of these one-hundred-nine (109) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 3630. Among the confirmed cases, 60 of them are male and 49 are female and their age ranges from 1 to 78 years old. All of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians. Among the cases, 81 of them are identified from Addis Ababa, 9 from Oromia region, 4 from Somali region, 4 from S/N/N/P region, 3 from Amhara region, 3 from Tigray region, 3 from Afar region and 2 from Harari region.

Among the total laboratory tests conducted, 20 (5 from health facility and 15 from community) of them were from samples collected from dead bodies and a 45 years old female Ethiopian from Addis Ababa from the community tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total death related to COVID-19 in our country to sixty-one (61). We would like to pass our condolences to the families.

Since there is community transmission of COVID-19 all burials/funerals should be done with limited family members, observing all necessary precautions and avoiding mass gatherings. Let's all protect others by following all necessary measures!

Furthermore, one-hundred-eighteen (118) people (115 from Addis Ababa and 3 from Tigray region) recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 738.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

192,087

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

5,102

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

109

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

2,829

Patients in intensive care

32

Newly recovered

118

Total recovered

738

Total deaths

61

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

3,630

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email: – [email protected]

