Coronavirus – Nigeria: 573 new cases of COVID-19

573 new cases of COVID-19;

Lagos-216 Rivers-103 Oyo-68 Edo-40 Kano-21 Gombe-20 FCT-17 Delta-13 Plateau-12 Bauchi-12 Niger-10 Kebbi-9 Ogun-8 Ondo-8 Abia-7 Nasarawa-5 Borno-1 Kwara-1 Benue-1 Anambra-1

16,658 confirmed

5,349 discharged 424 deaths  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

