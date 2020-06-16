Coronavirus – Nigeria: 573 new cases of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has been dealing a severe blow to global economies, from oil price shocks, to supply chain disruptions leaving global investment flows at subpar levels. Sustaining key partnerships at a time like this will definitely go a long way to cushion the impact of the pandemic. At a virtual ministerial meeting of the UK-Nigeria Economic Development Forum, the United Kingdom and Nigeria pledged to keep the flow of bilateral trade and maintain existing investments through the crisis. Harriet Thomson, British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more....