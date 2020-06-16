Coronavirus – Nigeria: 573 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
573 new cases of COVID-19;
Lagos-216 Rivers-103 Oyo-68 Edo-40 Kano-21 Gombe-20 FCT-17 Delta-13 Plateau-12 Bauchi-12 Niger-10 Kebbi-9 Ogun-8 Ondo-8 Abia-7 Nasarawa-5 Borno-1 Kwara-1 Benue-1 Anambra-1
16,658 confirmed
5,349 discharged 424 deaths
