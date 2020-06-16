Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (15th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 15th June, 2020 has been published.

Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria.

Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp

