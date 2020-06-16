Coronavirus – Nigeria: Infection Prevention and Control Activities Training for COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

One of the ways Africa CDC supports Nigeria's COVID-19 response is through infection prevention & control activities and training.

In Akwa Ibom, we are working with Africa CDC personnel to support the state in decontamination of residences of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

