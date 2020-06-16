Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 15 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases confirmed today: 39

Benadir:14 Puntland:12 Somaliland:8 Jubbaland:3 South West:2 Male:25 Female:14 Recovery:45 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,642 Total recoveries:622 Total deaths:88 Visit: http://moh.gov.so/en/covid19 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.Media filesDownload logo