Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (16th June 2020)

Africa Press Office
New cases confirmed today: 16 Somaliland: 15 South West: 1

Male: 11 Female: 5 Recovery: 27 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 2,658 Total recoveries: 649 Total deaths: 88

