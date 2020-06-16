Coronavirus – Uganda: State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties distributes face masks to communities in Kyotera District

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja distributes face masks to communities in Kyotera District as part of Government of Uganda's interventions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A total of 206,000 face masks will be distributed in Kyotera District.

