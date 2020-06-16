Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (16 June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health confirms nineteen (19) new COVID-19 cases from 2,212 samples tested on 15th June, 2020. Six (6) new cases were among 1,451 samples tested from Points of Entry while thirteen (13) new cases were among 761 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 724.

Additionally, twenty-five (25) foreign truck drivers (13 Kenyans, 9 Tanzanians, 2 Burundians and 1 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

1. Six (06) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers; Four (4) arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry while two (2) arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry.

2. Thirteen (13) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 6 contacts from Jinja, and 2 from Amuru, 2 from Kyotera, 1 from Tororo, 1 from Gulu, 1 from Wakiso Districts.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 351 COVID-19 recoveries. To-date Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

