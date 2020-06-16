Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 15th June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Highlights of the situation report
Four (4) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated. 249 RDT screening tests and 407 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 59194 (34581 RDT and 24613 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 387; recovered 54, active cases 329 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
Number of tests done
Number of Confirmed Cases
Number
Recovered
Number of
Active
Cases
Deceased
Province
RDT
PCR
New
Cum
New
Cum
New
Cum
Bulawayo
1
192
0
24
0
10
13
0
1
Harare
92
195
1
150
0
18
130
0
2
Manicaland
22
3
0
18
0
0
18
0
0
Mash Cent.
0
5
3
11
0
0
11
0
0
Mash East
14
3
0
30
0
6
24
0
0
Mash West
3
3
0
21
0
1
19
0
1
Midlands
25
0
0
31
0
3
28
0
0
Masvingo
10
0
0
49
0
13
36
0
0
Mat North
0
5
0
7
0
3
4
0
0
Mat South
82
1
0
46
0
0
46
0
0
Total
249
407
4
387
0
54
329
0
4
