Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 15th June 2020

Highlights of the situation report

Four (4) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated. 249 RDT screening tests and 407 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 59194 (34581 RDT and 24613 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 387; recovered 54, active cases 329 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased    

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

1

192

0

24

0

10

13

0

1

Harare

92

195

1

150

0

18

130

0

2

Manicaland

22

3

0

18

0

0

18

0

0

Mash Cent.

0

5

3

11

0

0

11

0

0

Mash East

14

3

0

30

0

6

24

0

0

Mash West

3

3

0

21

0

1

19

0

1

Midlands

25

0

0

31

0

3

28

0

0

Masvingo

10

0

0

49

0

13

36

0

0

Mat North

0

5

0

7

0

3

4

0

0

Mat South

82

1

0

46

0

0

46

0

0

Total

249

407

4

387

0

54

329

0

4

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

