APO

Million mark in the sights as fundraiser moves up a gear

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The million rand mark is moving ever closer for the Springboks in their #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign, which raises money for struggling communities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SA Rugby’s hunger alleviation campaign (https://bit.ly/3hwuMNZ) was launched just under a month ago and to date approximately R825,000 has been raised for charity organisations Food Forward SA and Gift of the Givers.

WATCH THE CAMPAIGN LAUNCH VIDEO HERE (https://bit.ly/3e9VSIO)

Every member of the 2019 Springbok Rugby World Cup squad, as well as the coaches, has donated a unique prize which can be won by buying raffle tickets for only R32-12, which pays homage to the Boks’ winning score in the final last November in Japan.

There is also a Schools Challenge, where all schools are asked to support the campaign and sell as many tickets as possible to support the cause. The school which sells the most tickets before the campaign ends on 1 July, will have the honour of welcoming the Webb Ellis Cup at their school for a “personal visit”.

On Monday, livewire scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies pledged a RWC match jersey and the unique green “Champions” cap the squad wore after they beat England in the final. These items – and others donated by the players – can not be bought.

Other prizes revealed so far include a match jersey worn by Siya Kolisi in a RWC pool encounter, Faf de Klerk’s SA flag-print underwear, Rassie Erasmus’s lucky white shirt and a talk to raise funds for the winner’s charity of choice, as well as a personalized RWC Trophy Tour to the house of one lucky winner.

Gilbert, official ball supplier to RWC 2019 and SA Rugby, has also come to the party and added a limited-edition replica Cup final ball for every winner, commemorating last year’s final, which the Springboks won, 32-12 over England.

And ASICS, official apparel sponsor of the Springboks and SA Rugby, have thrown into the prize pool commemorative World Cup GEL-LYTE III sneakers and a new Springbok jersey.

Kolisi has been actively involved in struggling communities since the outbreak of the pandemic and said: “I went hungry when I was a kid, but it was nothing as bad as some people are suffering right now. We might not raise millions, but you don’t know how much it means to each single person to have one proper meal a day – it could save their lives right now.”

To find out more on the campaign, click here (https://bit.ly/3d7FN4K), or you can head straight to  Computicket to buy (https://bit.ly/2Y5UjGc).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby Union.

Media Contact:  [email protected]

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 15th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Active cases: 5 New cases: 2 New tests: 113 Total confirmed: 30 Recovered: 24 Death: 1 Full situation report (No. 77) available at http://moh.gov.gm/covid-19-report/Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
article

Coronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 Update 15.06.2020

Africa Press Office -
Total Cases - 612 (+30) Recovered - 338 (+6) tests - 94,059 (+2908) Deaths - 2 (+0) Active cases - 272Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Update as of 16 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 is 73 533, the total number of deaths is 1 568 and recoveries to date are 39 867.   Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (15th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 8 Total confirmed cases: 555 Total active cases: 480 Total recovered: 69 Total number of tests conducted: 8438 Total deaths: 6Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

CEO Interviews

Here’s what the Radisson Hotel is doing to make guests feel safe amid COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
For months hotels across Africa has shut down and lose money because of Covid-19. Now a few is looking into reopening their doors to re-awaken their revenue. One of them is the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, but even they say that it won’t be business as usual. Clinton Thom, General Manager for Radisson Blu Hotel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

This initiative uses cartoons to address the scourge of child labour

CNBC Africa -
Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of child workers but could a new strategy of using cartoons to amplify the plight of children bring about change? Activist, Fernando Morales joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

What the passing of president Nkurunziza means for stability in Burundi

CNBC Africa -
With the passing of President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi last week, the country has been thrust into a leadership vacuum.
Read more
Coronavirus

Digging deeper into the 2020/21 Kenyan budget

CNBC Africa -
Kenya, just like her neighbours Uganda and Tanzania released her national budget last week but is the new budget some form of government bubble? George Bodo, Director of Callstreet Research, joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

As SA commemorates the Soweto uprising of 1976, a survivor shares his story

CNBC Africa -
A survivor of the Soweto uprising tells the story of how he survived the bullets of June 16 1976. Dr Richard Lebethe survived and studied medicine. This is his remarkable story....
Read more
Videos

Soweto uprising survivor shares her story

CNBC Africa -
In commemoration of South Africa's Youth Day, Soweto uprising survivor Mary Fisher tells her harrowing story of how she marched with her teenage school mates into bullets and violence on June 19 1976....
Read more
International News

Why Oil Prices Can Turn Negative

CNBC -
On April 20th, the effects of the pandemic and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia forced oil prices to sink below zero and into the negative territory for the first time in history. The unprecedented loss put countless retail investors and t
Read more
CEO Interviews

Rand Water CEO on delivering water to those in need during the pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted all aspects of social and economic life across the world.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved