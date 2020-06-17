APO

African Development Bank joins Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) on Wednesday announced the inclusion of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), one of the world’s  largest issuers of social bonds, in the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network (NSBN). The NSBN is a global and publicly available platform designed to improve transparency in the market for green, social and sustainability bonds.

Ten Bank bonds were added to the platform, including its landmark $3 billion Fight COVID-19 Social Bond launched in March 2020, the largest Social Bond ever launched at the time in international capital markets. Fight COVID-19 remains today the largest dollar-denominated Social Bond. It aims to help alleviate the economic and social impact of the pandemic on livelihoods and Africa’s economies.

By joining the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network, socially responsible issuers are provided a unique opportunity to bring attention to their concrete actions in terms of financing climate change and green growth.

“Nasdaq welcomes the inclusion of the African Development Bank on our Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network especially with its Fight Covid-19 Social Bond, launched to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on African economies and livelihoods,” said Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, VP, Head of EU Bond Listings and Sustainable Debt.

“We are proud to offer visibility to an issuer with such a strong social mandate, which the world needs more than ever, especially in these challenging times.”

Since the launch of Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network (https://bit.ly/2N2BuNN) in December last year, more than 40 issuers from 13 countries have added over 4,000 bonds to the platform, including the Nordic Investment Bank, HSBC and Fannie Mae.

“The Nasdaq Sustainable Bond platform allows us to showcase our work in combating poverty and in helping move the African continent forward. Our Fight Covid-19 social bond is about saving lives and livelihoods,” said Hassatou Diop N’Sele, Treasurer of the African Development Bank.

The African Development Bank established its Social Bond framework in 2017 and has raised the equivalent of $5.5 billion through five transactions supporting 89 eligible social projects in 28 African countries as of 31 December 2019. In 2018, the Bank was designated “Second most impressive social or sustainability bond issuer” at the Global Capital SRI Awards and the Bank’s NOK 1 billion 3-year Social Bond issued in 2019 was awarded “Social Bond of the Year” by Environmental Finance.

Read Nasdaq press release on inclusion here (https://bit.ly/2Bkijw3)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Amba Mpoke-Bigg Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: [email protected]

About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) (www.Nasdaq.com) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. For more information, visit www.Nasdaq.com

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

East Africa

Abiy Ahmed put Ethiopia on the road to democracy: but he still has a lot to do, here’s why

Contributor -
It’s two years since a surprise leadership change took place in Ethiopia.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ghana: COVID-19 response – Points of Entry rapid assessment Ghana

Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn a global public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic, PoEs and border communities play an important role in response and recovery efforts. They are usually part of front-line efforts to ensure disease surveillance, risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), cross border coordination and information exchange, and protection of vulnerable persons in mobility. To ensure the efficacy of measures put in place to respond to the
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 just the latest crisis facing Somalia

Africa Press Office -
Devastating floods, desert locusts and the COVID-19 pandemic constitute a ‘triple threat’, that risks reversing political and security gains made in Somalia in recent years, the United Nations is warning. Close to 500,000 people have been displaced and more than a million affected, by recent floods in Somalia’s central regions; a severe locust infestation which threatens food security and nutrition; and at the same, the country responds to the spread of COVID-19. The U
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: New report, COVID-19 in African Cities – Impacts, Responses and Policies, launched by Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) & partners

Africa Press Office -
Download logoWith the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crippling economies the world over and set to trigger into motion Africa’s first recession in 25 years, the Economic Commission for Africa and its partners teamed-up to produce a new report which proposes several interventions to promptly and effectively address COVID-19 challenges on the continent at the urban level. The report titled; COVID-19 in African Cities: Impacts, Responses and Policies, analyses the current situation with
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

#BusinessTomorrow: What is the future of online and social media in Africa?

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and his expert guests look into the future of how the digital space is growing by the day and how it challenges our very view of media and how people get their news....
Read more
International News

The Rise Of Wayfair

CNBC -
In March 2020, Wayfair was struggling. The online furniture retailer’s stock had plummeted to $21 a share as the company faced falling profits and high operating expenses. Covid-19 changed all that. Since most of the U.S. entered lockdown mode, alm
Read more
article

June 16 1976: A happy picture that masks the sorrow of a bloody and violent day.

Chris Bishop -
“We thought this was going to be the last time we were going to see each other. We thought let’s take a memory picture so we won’t forget each other - I am the one squatting there. So if we lose each other we will at least have a memory. We put our placards on the floor; we took this picture just in case we are not coming back.
Read more
Coronavirus

How to recapitalise African economies hit by the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Due to the fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic, many economies are grappling with a need for investment across various sectors as a way of keeping jobs and low unemployment figures. But how best can this be done? We join CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera for this panel discussion on the topic of How to Recapitalise African Economies....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Private jets boom as wealthy ditch commercial airlines: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Leslie Picker dives into inherent bias on Wall Street, and how it can lead investors to favor race, instead of quality, when it comes to selecting
Read more
East Africa

Abiy Ahmed put Ethiopia on the road to democracy: but he still has a lot to do, here’s why

Contributor -
It’s two years since a surprise leadership change took place in Ethiopia.
Read more
article

Youth Day 2020: OPINION: Why a changing world means more trouble for South Africa’s youth.

Contributor -
Deep inequalities – South Africa's income inequality is among the highest globally, as measured by the Gini index – and resistance to reforms from key stakeholders limit the government's room to adopt and implement structural reforms.
Read more
article

June 16 1976: The man behind the high school that made history: who was Morris Isaacson?

Chris Bishop -
It was a bitter chapter in a long history of Morris Isaacson that dates back to 1896. That was the year the man himself landed in South Africa. Isaacson arrived from Lithuania, the Baltic state that yielded the majority of Jewish immigrants to South Africa. He made a name for himself in his adopted country as a trade unionist, businessman and philanthropist.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved