APO

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (260,233) deaths (7,019), and recoveries (118,992)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (260,233) deaths (7,019), and recoveries (118,992) by region:

Central (25,581 cases; 561 deaths; 9,633 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,140; 277; 5,601), Central African Republic (2,410; 14; 392), Chad (853; 74; 720), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,100; 115; 640), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,114; 29; 1,432), Sao Tome & Principe (671; 12; 182).

Eastern (28,508; 857; 11,001): Comoros (197; 3; 127), Djibouti (4,541; 43; 3,324), Eritrea (121; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,759; 63; 849), Kenya (4,044; 107; 1,353), Madagascar (1,378; 12; 458), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (636; 2; 338), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,696; 88; 681), South Sudan (1,807; 31; 89), Sudan (7,740; 477; 2,820), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (732; 0; 409).

Northern (71,640; 2,919; 29,979): Algeria (11,147; 788; 7,842), Egypt (47,856; 1,766; 12,730), Libya (467; 10; 70), Mauritania (2,057; 93; 373), Morocco (8,985; 212; 7,960), Tunisia (1,128; 50; 1,004).

Southern (80,111; 1,661; 43,876): Angola (148; 6; 64), Botswana (60; 1; 24), Eswatini (520; 4; 259), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (564; 6; 73), Mozambique (651; 4; 169), Namibia (34; 0; 18), South Africa (76,334; 1,625; 42,063), Zambia (1,405; 11; 1,142), Zimbabwe (391; 4; 62).

Western (54,393; 1,021; 24,503): Benin (572; 9; 237), Burkina Faso (895; 53; 809), Cape Verde (791; 7; 354), Côte d'Ivoire (5,679; 46; 2,637), Gambia (34; 1; 24), Ghana (12,590; 66; 4,410), Guinea (4,639; 26; 3,327), Guinea-Bissau (1,492; 15; 153), Liberia (516; 33; 240), Mali (1,890; 107; 1,168), Niger (1,016; 66; 885), Nigeria (17,148; 455; 5,623), Senegal (5,369; 73; 3,606), Sierra Leone (1,225; 51; 686), Togo (537; 13; 344).

*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (16th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 16th June, 2020 has been published. Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria. Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqpDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update for Nigeria (16th June, 2020)

Africa Press Office -
490 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria: Lagos - 142 FCT - 60 Bayelsa - 54 Rivers - 39 Delta - 37 Oyo - 30 Kaduna - 26 Imo - 23 Enugu - 19 Kwara - 17 Gombe - 11 Ondo - 10 Bauchi - 8 Ogun - 7 Borno - 6 Benue - 1 17,148 confirmed 5,623 discharged 455 deathsDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Donors allocate additional funds to the Health Development Fund in Zimbabwe

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe European Union (EU) and Sweden have provided significant new funding to the multi-donor Health Development Fund (HDF) – managed by UNICEF and UNFPA. The HDF supports health system strengthening in Zimbabwe since its inception in 2011 under the Health Transition Fund. The EU has provided new funds amounting to over USD 41 million as additional top up funding to the HDF. Sweden has contributed an additional USD 2 million for direct use in 2020. These significant contribut
Read more
APO

Coronavirus: UNICEF Mozambique COVID-19 Situation Report

Africa Press Office -
Download logoKey Facts and Actions • Approximately 47% of confirmed COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and 43% have light symptoms. • Nampula province in northern Mozambique declared as thest geographical location with community transmission of COVID-19. • Over 2,500,000 children reached with key COVID and child rights related messages on 1st June celebrations. • Developed hygiene protocols for school reopening and standard kit contents for schools. • Ongoing deliver
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

COVID-19: RSE CEO on reopening the 15 year Rwanda govt. bond

CNBC Africa -
The government of Rwanda is reopening a 15 year government bond as it seeks to recover from the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rwanda Stock Exchange CEO, Celestin Rwabukumba joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How Rwanda’s mining sector plans to dig itself out of the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
On the 9th of June, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board unveiled a set of strategies aimed at supporting mining companies to resume full operations and help the sector recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

SSA sees decline in remittances as COVID-19 bites

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank estimates that the economic crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lock-downs across the world could lead to a 19.7 per cent drop in remittances. Michael Kent, Founder and CEO of Azimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Shared Value Leadership Summit: Leaders renew call for shared value amid COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt lives while demonstrating the need for the private sector to embrace shared value as called for by participants in the fourth Africa Shared Value Leadership Virtual Summit. CNBC Africa brings you highlights of the summit....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

article

COVID-19: Why Cyril Ramaphosa has eased lockdown so the nation can gamble play and eat together.

Chris Bishop -
We have succeeded in slowing the rate of the spread of the virus,"says President Ramaphosa. "But the pandemic will remain with us for many more months: it is not a sprint, it is a marathon."
Read more
International News

What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Mohamed El-Erian

CNBC -
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, says the stock market is in a "win-win" mindset as the Federal Reserve provides continued stimulus. He warns of distorted "zombie markets" and explains how some sectors will ben
Read more
Videos

Nigeria market watch: Investors eye bond auction & PMA for opportunities

CNBC Africa -
It has been a busy day at the Fixed Income and FX markets in Nigeria today, as investors look to the monthly bond auction and Treasury Bills Primary Market Auction for opportunities. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

UN Global Compact’s CEO Sanda Ojiambo on how business can help economies recover from COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Today is a very important day for both Africa and the United Nations. It saw the first day at work for the first African head of the United Nations Global Compact. Her name is Sanda Ojiambo of Kenya and from today she will run the UN agency that was conceived 20 years ago in the third year of the reign of the late former secretary general Kofi Annan. The United Nations Global Compact focuses on private business around the world and this celebrates its 20th birthday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved