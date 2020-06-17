Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (260,233) deaths (7,019), and recoveries (118,992)

Download logoThe European Union (EU) and Sweden have provided significant new funding to the multi-donor Health Development Fund (HDF) – managed by UNICEF and UNFPA. The HDF supports health system strengthening in Zimbabwe since its inception in 2011 under the Health Transition Fund. The EU has provided new funds amounting to over USD 41 million as additional top up funding to the HDF. Sweden has contributed an additional USD 2 million for direct use in 2020. These significant contribut