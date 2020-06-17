Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update for Nigeria (16th June, 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

490 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 142 FCT – 60 Bayelsa – 54 Rivers – 39 Delta – 37 Oyo – 30 Kaduna – 26 Imo – 23 Enugu – 19 Kwara – 17 Gombe – 11 Ondo – 10 Bauchi – 8 Ogun – 7 Borno – 6 Benue – 1

17,148 confirmed 5,623 discharged 455 deaths

