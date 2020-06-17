APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (16th June 2020)

| Updated:
The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 16th June, 2020 has been published.

Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria.

Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp

