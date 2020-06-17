APO

Coronavirus: Sierra Leone’s President Bio strengthens COVID-19 Fight at Regional Administrative Levels

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has met with Resident Ministers, who doubled as COVID-19 Regional Coordinators, at State House and presented them with vehicles to ease their work in the fight against the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Chief Minister, Professor David Francis, who chaired the event, said that the move was part of the President’s plans to support, strengthen and capacitate the different actors in the fight against the virus. 

He also said that the move was to acknowledge and support the work of the various regional coordinators.

Interim National Coordinator, Brigadier (Rtd) Kellie Hassan Conteh, said that since their appointment the regional coordinators had always responded quite well and they had made lots of inputs in the fight.

He thanked the President for bringing the resident ministers as regional coordinators, noting that they wouldn’t have done much coordination if it were not for their involvement.

He also mentioned that they had disbursed funds to all the district operation centers to start their operations. 

In his response, President Bio thanked the regional coordinators for their contributions and roles in the COVID-19 fight.

He said that there had to be local ownership of the fight against the virus, adding that that meant there was need to decentralise.

He said that the vehicles handed to regional leaders were in recognition of the remarkable work of coordination they had done and to further enable them to do more.

Resident Minister South, Mohamed Allie, said that they were happy to receive the vehicles because it would help them perform their duties effectively. He assured of their commitment to providing the required leadership at regional levels and to work with government to get rid of the COVID19 in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Sierra Leone State House.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

Videos

COVID-19: Is Kenya’s big 4 agenda achievable?

CNBC Africa -
Kenya has set aside $1. 28 billion in this year’s budget for the big four agenda projects, a 70 per cent drop compared to last year’s budget. With only two years left, how is the ambitious plan likely to be achieved and how will COVID-19 affect its implementation? Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

UK’s CDC Group signs MoU with Rwanda Finance limited, to develop new financial center

CNBC Africa -
UK government-owned finance development institution CDC Group has signed a MoU with Rwanda Finance limited in a historical first that will see them a partner develop the Kigali International Financial Center. Rwanda Finance limited CEO, Nick Barigye joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: East African Community unveils new measures to protect manufacturing industry

CNBC Africa -
The East African Community finance ministers have agreed on measures to protect and enhance the competitiveness of the regional manufacturing industry. This comes ahead of the conclusion of a comprehensive review of the Common External Tariff that has dragged on for more than three years. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

African Development Bank joins Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network

Africa Press Office -
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) on Wednesday announced the inclusion of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), one of the world’s  largest issuers of social bonds, in the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network (NSBN). The NSBN is a global and publicly available platform designed to improve transparency in the market for green, social and sustainability bonds. Ten Bank bonds were added to the platform, including its landmark $3 billion Fight COVID-19 Social Bond launched in March 2020, the lar
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

UK’s CDC Group signs MoU with Rwanda Finance limited, to develop new financial center

CNBC Africa -
UK government-owned finance development institution CDC Group has signed a MoU with Rwanda Finance limited in a historical first that will see them a partner develop the Kigali International Financial Center. Rwanda Finance limited CEO, Nick Barigye joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: East African Community unveils new measures to protect manufacturing industry

CNBC Africa -
The East African Community finance ministers have agreed on measures to protect and enhance the competitiveness of the regional manufacturing industry. This comes ahead of the conclusion of a comprehensive review of the Common External Tariff that has dragged on for more than three years. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Private jets boom as wealthy ditch commercial airlines: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Leslie Picker dives into inherent bias on Wall Street, and how it can lead investors to favor race, instead of quality, when it comes to selecting
Read more
East Africa

Abiy Ahmed put Ethiopia on the road to democracy: but he still has a lot to do, here’s why

Contributor -
It’s two years since a surprise leadership change took place in Ethiopia.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Alphacrux CEO: How COVID-19 is impacting real estate agency business in Lagos

CNBC Africa -
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect every aspect of life, real estate company Alphacrux carried out a survey to determine the impact of the pandemic on the residential real estate market in Lagos. Alphacrux CEO, Tobi Adama joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How will the retail sector survive the new normal?

CNBC Africa -
One of the biggest sectors in most industrialised economies is the retail industry, and it is also one of the hardest hit industries during Covid-19 due to lock-down restrictions and a decrease in consumer buying power. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the future of the retail industry in both South Africa and the U.K is Howard Saunders, Retail Futurist and Consultant at 22and5.
Read more
Videos

McDonald’s SA CEO on doing business under lock-down & the future of fast food industry

CNBC Africa -
South African food takeaway services opened to full capacity in level 3 lock-down, with the exception of no customers inside the premises. Greg Solomon, CEO of McDonald's South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more on the reopening of the business and its outlook of the fast food industry amid COVID-19.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Is Kenya’s big 4 agenda achievable?

CNBC Africa -
Kenya has set aside $1. 28 billion in this year’s budget for the big four agenda projects, a 70 per cent drop compared to last year’s budget. With only two years left, how is the ambitious plan likely to be achieved and how will COVID-19 affect its implementation? Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved