Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 76334 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 76 334.

Case Data:

Province

Total cases for 16 June 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

11039

14,5

Free State

578

0,8

Gauteng

13023

17,1

KwaZulu-Natal

4048

5,3

Limpopo

391

0,5

Mpumalanga

343

0,4

North West

1281

1,7

Northern Cape

211

0,3

Western Cape

45357

59,4

Unknown

63

0,1

Total

76334

100,0

Reported COVID-19 Deaths and Recoveries:

Regrettably, we report a further 57 COVID-19 related deaths: 44 from Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape, and 4 from KwaZulu Natal.

This brings the total national deaths to 1625 with a mortality rate of 2.1%.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 42 063 – this translates to a recovery rate of 55.1%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

245

5475

Free State

9

222

Gauteng

87

3442

KwaZulu Natal

73

2133

Limpopo

4

213

Mpumalanga

1

138

North West

5

152

Northern Cape

1

52

Western Cape

1200

30236

Total

1625

42063

Breakthrough in COVID-19 therapeutics research

We are extremely excited that there has been an important breakthrough in one of the therapeutic trials for COVID-19 management.

The RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 therapy) trial has published results on the therapeutic merits of low dose dexamethasone which are extremely promising and are easily implementable in our country Dexamethasone is a well known and widely used steroid which has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It is used in allergic reactions, asthma and other conditions where the inflammatory component of the disease needs to be controlled for better outcomes.

We are very pleased that the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has issued an advisory pertaining to the clinical applications of these breaking study results. We attach the advisory to this statement.

Department of Health

