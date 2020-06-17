Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 76334 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 76 334.
Case Data:
Province
Total cases for 16 June 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
11039
14,5
Free State
578
0,8
Gauteng
13023
17,1
KwaZulu-Natal
4048
5,3
Limpopo
391
0,5
Mpumalanga
343
0,4
North West
1281
1,7
Northern Cape
211
0,3
Western Cape
45357
59,4
Unknown
63
0,1
Total
76334
100,0
Reported COVID-19 Deaths and Recoveries:
Regrettably, we report a further 57 COVID-19 related deaths: 44 from Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape, and 4 from KwaZulu Natal.
This brings the total national deaths to 1625 with a mortality rate of 2.1%.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 42 063 – this translates to a recovery rate of 55.1%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
245
5475
Free State
9
222
Gauteng
87
3442
KwaZulu Natal
73
2133
Limpopo
4
213
Mpumalanga
1
138
North West
5
152
Northern Cape
1
52
Western Cape
1200
30236
Total
1625
42063
Breakthrough in COVID-19 therapeutics research
We are extremely excited that there has been an important breakthrough in one of the therapeutic trials for COVID-19 management.
The RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 therapy) trial has published results on the therapeutic merits of low dose dexamethasone which are extremely promising and are easily implementable in our country Dexamethasone is a well known and widely used steroid which has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It is used in allergic reactions, asthma and other conditions where the inflammatory component of the disease needs to be controlled for better outcomes.
We are very pleased that the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has issued an advisory pertaining to the clinical applications of these breaking study results. We attach the advisory to this statement.
Issued by: Department of Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.