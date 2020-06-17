Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 update of patients at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu presided over the discharge of 11 COVID-19 patients at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital. The patients have since fully recovered and tested negative twice for COVID-19.

Total COVID-19 recoveries: 420.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo