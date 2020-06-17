Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (17th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

7 new confirmed cases (New case reported from: 5 Chirundu, 2 Lusaka)

Tests in the last 24 hours: 749 (46,174 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 1412

Total recoveries: 1142

Total deaths: 11

Active cases: 259

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo