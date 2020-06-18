Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update for Nigeria (17th June, 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

587 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 155 Edo – 75 FCT – 67 Rivers – 65 Oyo – 56 Delta – 50 Bayelsa – 25 Plateau – 18 Kaduna – 18 Enugu – 17 Borno – 12 Ogun – 12 Ondo – 7 Kwara – 4 Kano – 2 Gombe – 2 Sokoto – 1 Kebbi – 1

17,735 confirmed 5,967 discharged 469 deaths

