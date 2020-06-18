Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (18th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 23 Somaliland: 19 Benadir: 4
Male: 23 Female: 0 Recovery: 39 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 2,719 Total recoveries: 724 Total deaths: 88
