Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (18 June 2020)

The Ministry of Health confirms nine (9) new COVID-19 cases from 2,702 samples tested on 17th June, 2020. Four (4) new cases were among 1,554 samples tested from Points of Entry while five (5) new cases were among 1,148 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 741.

A total of sixteen (31) foreign truck drivers (24 Kenyans, 6 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

1.Four (04) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers; two (2) who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry while two (2) arrived from South Sudan via Elegu and Ngomoromo Points of Entry respectively.

2. Five (05) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 3 from Kyotera and 2 from Amuru Districts.

Uganda has registered a total of 442 COVID-19 recoveries. To-date Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

