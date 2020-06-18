Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (18th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

4 new confirmed cases (New case reported from: 3 Lusaka, 1 Chirundu); 2 recoveries (Recoveries reported from: Lusaka)

Tests in the last 24 hours: 375 (46,549 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 1416

Total recoveries: 1144

Total deaths: 11

Active cases: 261

