Covid-19: Janngo joins forces with The African Union Chairperson, Special Envoy Strive Masiyiwa & the Africa CDC, to launch the Africa Medical Supplies Platform, Africa’s Unified Continental Response to fight the pandemic

The Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) adopted as a single online marketplace to enable the supply of COVID-19-related critical medical equipment in Africa was developed under the leadership of African Union Special Envoy, Strive Masiyiwa and powered by Janngo (www.Janngo.africa) on behalf of the African Union’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and in partnership with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and other leading African & International Corporations, Institutions & Foundations.

The Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) unlocks immediate access to an African & global base of vetted manufacturers and procurement strategic partners and enables African Union Member States to purchase certified medical equipment such as diagnostic kits, PPE and clinical management devices with improved cost effectiveness & transparency. The platform serves as a unique interface enabling volume aggregation, quota management, payment facilitation as well as logistics & transportation to ensure equitable & efficient access to critical supplies for African governments. The Afreximbank will facilitate payments while logistics partners including African national carriers, global freight forwarders will expedite delivery.

“The Africa Medical Supply Platform is just one innovation that African countries have developed ourselves, to help mitigate the devastating impact of this pandemic that threatens both the health of our people and our national economies. We are already getting requests from other parts of the world to franchise the AMSP concept,” said Special Envoy Strive Masiyiwa. He adds “Africa is leading the way with this online solution to ensure all of our governments get access to PPEs and other urgent medical supplies they need, at fair prices.”

“We commit to providing market intelligence on where the manufacturers are, facilitating pooled procurement when financial resources are made available through this initiative, and distributing these products to respective African destinations,” said Dr John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC.

“As a mission-driven organization, we are committed to serving our beloved continent in these trying times, leveraging Janngo’s 3 main pillars :

our venture building capabilities, technology expertise & cross-border marketplace track-record to enable this platform initiative under the leadership of Special Envoy Strive Masiyiwa; our financial & human capital to support our portfolio & dealflow more than ever, in particular logistics, healthtech & fintech startups on the frontline of the covid response; our knowledge sharing sessions & webinars via Janngo Academy to empower our broader community of entrepreneurs to build resilience & adjust their activities to the pandemic effect.

The next 100 days are critical to turnaround the exponential trend of cases and deaths : both our sense of purpose & sense of urgency have never been stronger” commented Fatoumata Bâ, Founder & Executive Chair of Janngo and Managing Partner of Janngo Capital.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Janngo.

Media Contact: Antonia Gleizes [email protected]

About Janngo: Janngo (www.Janngo.africa) builds, grows and invests in pan-African digital champions with proven business models and inclusive social impact. We build digital ecosystems in high growth sectors by providing business support and digital platforms allowing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to scale and contribute to the economic empowerment of youth and women through job creation and capacity building. For more information, visit: www.Janngo.africa

About the Africa Medical Supplies Platform: The Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) (www.AMSP.Africa) is a non-profit initiative launched by the African Union as an immediate, integrated and practical response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The online platform was developed under the leadership of African Union Special Envoy, Strive Masiyiwa and powered by Janngo on behalf of the African Union’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and in partnership with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) with the support of leading African & international Institutions, Foundations & Corporations as well as Governments of China, Canada & France. For more information visit: www.AMSP.Africa

About the African Union Africa CDC: Africa CDC (www.AfricaCDC.org) is a specialized technical institution of the African Union supporting Member States to strengthen their capacity to prepare for and respond to disease threats and other public health emergencies. For more information visit: www.AfricaCDC.org

