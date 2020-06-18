APO

Over 3,500 people in Senegal supported with essential Food and Household Items amid COVID-19 crisis

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A total of 500 families of low-income households in Senegal have received essential food and household items, as the SEED Project (www.SEEDProject.org) concludes today, the first phase of its COVID-19 Relief Packages Campaign – providing temporary relief to families with children.

The COVID-19 crisis has not only been threatening lives and the health of many, but has also proven to impose additional rippling challenges. One of these great challenges being food security where numerous individuals, particularly youth, have an undersupply of sufficient, safe and/or nutritious food due to a lack of ‘physical, social, and/or economic’ means.

“With schools now closed in Senegal and livelihoods being compromised, SEED Project is conscious of a double negative impact the COVID-19 crisis has on vulnerable populations concerning access to food” stated SEED Project President Joseph Lopez, “embarking on this COVID-19 Relief Packages Campaign to supply essential household survival items such as pasta, rice, sugar, cooking oil, eggs, chicken and flour is by no means a solution, but it does provide much needed temporarily relief, which can make all the difference to families”.

Led by former SEED Academy students, a total of about  25 SEED alumni embarked on the relief campaign in the five towns of Thies, Pire, Saint Louis, Tivaouane and Yeumbeul.

“All of us are originally from one of these towns, and SEED Project had helped educate, equip and empower us to have more opportunities. I personally transitioned to received my bachelor’s degree in the US and now I’m a professional scout for the Denver Nuggets.”, said SEED Alumnus Dethie Fall, “It’s important to us Alumni that we re-assure the disadvantaged groups of the greater SEED community that they are not left behind, they are not forgotten – with SEED, we will always come back and do what we can with what we have”.

SEED Gives is the community service activity under the SEED Scholars Program, that provides a platform for all SEED Alumni to perform outreach activities initiated by them. An on-ground SEED Alumna, Mame Fatou Konaré currently in her third year of college and pursuing her degree in Logistics and Transportation noted, “we are providing to others yet, this service adds to my own sense of value. It means a lot to be a woman here leading this campaign and having young girls in this town see me, as an example of hope”.

In addition to the food items, SEED COVID Relief Packsacks include cleaning products, reminding populations of the increased importance of hygiene and sanitation practices, during the COVID pandemic. The Campaign has been entirely funded through donations by ‘SEED friends’, SEED Alumni and private corporations including Senegal’s SEDIMA Group.

With a direct target of 500 families, an estimated 3,500 people, including children and youth have been directly impacted.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Sports for Education and Economic Development (SEED) Project.

Media Contact: Begay DOWNES-THOMAS Telephone: +221 78 292 93 4 Email: [email protected]

Follow us on: Website: www.SEEDProject.org Facebook (https://bit.ly/30SWeja) Twitter (https://twitter.com/seedproject) Instagram (www.instagram.com/seedproject) LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/seeds-foundation)

About SEED Project: The Sports for Education and Economic Development (SEED) Project (www.SEEDProject.org) is an international non-government organization that believes that every youth in Africa deserves the right to be supported so they can reach their full potential. Using sport as a catalyst, SEED exists to educate, equip, and empower youth from around Africa with the right tools so that they, in turn, can become active actors of development on the African continent. The primary beneficiaries of SEED are marginalized youth between the ages of 5-19. SEED Project provides supplementary alternative learning experiences including the power of engagement in sports, tutoring and life skills development to maximize school enrollment, retention and graduation rates. SEED strives to create and deliver dynamic programs to inspire change and empowerment (including responsible citizenship) within the demographic of Africa’s youth and in their communities.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (17th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
7 new confirmed cases (New case reported from: 5 Chirundu, 2 Lusaka) Tests in the last 24 hours: 749 (46,174 cumulative) Cumulative cases: 1412 Total recoveries: 1142 Total deaths: 11 Active cases: 259Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (260,233) deaths (7,019), and recoveries (118,992)

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (260,233) deaths (7,019), and recoveries (118,992) by region: Central (25,581 cases; 561 deaths; 9,633 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,140; 277; 5,601), Central African Republic (2,410; 14; 392), Chad (853; 74; 720), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,100; 115; 640), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,114; 29; 1,432), Sao Tome & Principe (671; 12; 182). Eastern (28,508; 857; 11,001): Comoros (197; 3; 127), Djibout
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 4044

Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 update for 17-06-2020 Total confirmed: 4044 Total recovered: 1353 Deaths: 107Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (16th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 16th June, 2020 has been published. Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria. Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqpDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

UN Global Compact’s CEO Sanda Ojiambo on how business can help economies recover from COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Today is a very important day for both Africa and the United Nations. It saw the first day at work for the first African head of the United Nations Global Compact. Her name is Sanda Ojiambo of Kenya and from today she will run the UN agency that was conceived 20 years ago in the third year of the reign of the late former secretary general Kofi Annan. The United Nations Global Compact focuses on private business around the world and this celebrates its 20th birthday.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: RSE CEO on reopening the 15 year Rwanda govt. bond

CNBC Africa -
The government of Rwanda is reopening a 15 year government bond as it seeks to recover from the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rwanda Stock Exchange CEO, Celestin Rwabukumba joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How Rwanda’s mining sector plans to dig itself out of the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
On the 9th of June, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board unveiled a set of strategies aimed at supporting mining companies to resume full operations and help the sector recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

SSA sees decline in remittances as COVID-19 bites

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank estimates that the economic crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lock-downs across the world could lead to a 19.7 per cent drop in remittances. Michael Kent, Founder and CEO of Azimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

The future of urban mobility after the pandemic | CNBC Reports

CNBC -
As London and major cities around the world attempt to reopen their economies, the pandemic has changed some things forever. CNBC's Tom Chitty reports on how social distancing rules may mean we’re about to see a transformation in the way we travel. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
article

COVID-19: Why Cyril Ramaphosa has eased lockdown so the nation can gamble play and eat together.

Chris Bishop -
We have succeeded in slowing the rate of the spread of the virus,"says President Ramaphosa. "But the pandemic will remain with us for many more months: it is not a sprint, it is a marathon."
Read more
International News

What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Mohamed El-Erian

CNBC -
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, says the stock market is in a "win-win" mindset as the Federal Reserve provides continued stimulus. He warns of distorted "zombie markets" and explains how some sectors will ben
Read more
Videos

Nigeria market watch: Investors eye bond auction & PMA for opportunities

CNBC Africa -
It has been a busy day at the Fixed Income and FX markets in Nigeria today, as investors look to the monthly bond auction and Treasury Bills Primary Market Auction for opportunities. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved