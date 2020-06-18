RCS and SES Networks Expand Partnership with SD-WAN Service

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

RCS Communication, an ICT company in South Sudan, has adopted a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) built upon SES Networks’ SD-WAN service that will enable RCS to deliver an improved user experience while optimising resiliency and bandwidth usage, SES (www.SES.com) announced today.

SES Networks’ SD-WAN service is the first of its kind as it enables customers to optimally utilise their available WAN access connections ranging from Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation, as well as fibre and other terrestrial links.

RCS has been using SES’s low-latency MEO solution extensively since 2014 to provide reliable and uninterrupted Enterprise connectivity services to NGOs, Embassies and businesses of various sectors in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. With the recent availability of fibre networks in the country, RCS began seeking services that would enable them to bring resiliency and intelligence to the edge and pass end-to-end traffic securely over different available WAN links based on application-aware steering.

Through SES Networks’ SD-WAN service, RCS can dynamically and intelligently prioritise and route application traffic between its MEO satellite and fibre links, resulting in improved up-time. Always-on network performance monitoring and analytics provides RCS with high visibility and insights on which to base informed decisions.

“Having been a long-time customer of SES Networks, RCS is pleased to expand the partnership through SES Networks’ fully managed end-to-end SD-WAN service.” said Flippie Odendal, Managing Director of RCS. “SES Networks’ SD-WAN service has met RCS’s requirements and direction of moving towards intelligent, software-defined services that will enable us to dynamically react to evolving market conditions and scale whenever needed.”

“We developed SES Networks’ SD-WAN service to bring to our customers intelligent, application-aware resiliency, efficiency, visibility and control. In today’s cloud-scale world, we believe it is essential that our satellite network services are a seamless, integrated extension to our customers’ networks. Our SD-WAN service is another step towards enabling our customers to grow their business with more intelligent and resilient, cloud-optimised services,” said John-Paul Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks.

About SES: SES (www.SES.com) has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.SES.com.

About RCS Communication: RCS (www.RCS-southsudan.com) is a professional ICT company for businesses and organisations seeking a Service Provider that understands the terrain, accepts responsibility for performance, offers strong technical support and insures future relevance for our customers by proactive investment in appropriate technology. RCS believes in “improving lives through connectivity”. Further information is available at: www.RCS-southsudan.com.

