APO

Springboks assist with packing Food Parcels in Cape Town

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Springbok coach and captain, Jacques Nienaber and Siya Kolisi, led a delegation of eight national players and coaches at the Food Forward SA warehouse in Cape Town on Thursday, where they assisted in packing food parcels in the fight against hunger.

The visit to the Food Forward SA facility in Epping was part of SA Rugby’s (https://www.SARugby.co.za/) #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign (https://bit.ly/37EAjO5), whereby the Springboks are assisting with hunger alleviation through a unique campaign.

The other charity who will benefit from the campaign – where raffle tickets are sold for R32-12 and the players are giving away some of their most prized possessions from last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan – is Gift of the Givers.

Joining Nienaber and Kolisi on Thursday were fellow RWC-winners Mzwandile Stick (assistant coach), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi and Steven Kitshoff, as well as Blitzbok and Imbokodo captains, Siviwe Soyizwapi and Zintle Mpupha.

“Last year our message was #StrongerTogether and we really believed that the people of South Africa were behind us during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan,” said Kolisi.

“Our presence here is just a thank you, really, and to help out where we can as a team and to say to the people of South Africa that we are with you.

“I know how much of a difference any bit of help can make. You can donate a small item to any charity that is raising money or buy a ticket to help our project, and it will make a difference because it takes the pressure off people who are struggling to survive.

“This was a great effort by the guys as well our Blitzbok and Imbokodo colleagues, and I would like to appeal to supporters to buy their raffle tickets, because they will not only stand the chance to win some amazing items, but their donation will make a difference in the lives of many people who are struggling at the moment,” said the Springbok captain.

Kitshoff said: “The #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign is nearing its end and we would like to encourage people to visit https://www.Springboks.Rugby/, buy a raffle ticket for only R32-12 to win one of those amazing prizes up for grabs.

“This campaign works closely with Food Forward SA and Gift of the Givers, and they are making a huge difference in the lives of ordinary South Africans all over the country, with a helping hand where possible.

“You can win some amazing memorabilia from the players, which carries with it some special Rugby World Cup memories from the players who were involved.

“To see the effort that goes on behind the scenes, to help feed hungry people in South Africa, has had a big impact on my life and it’s really humbling to see and be involved in this process,” added the big Springbok prop.

Prizes announced so far include a match jersey worn by Siya Kolisi in a RWC pool encounter, Faf de Klerk’s SA flag-print underwear, Rassie Erasmus’s lucky white shirt and a talk to raise funds for the winner’s charity of choice, a personalized RWC Trophy Tour to the house of one lucky winner and Herschel Jantjies’s RWC match jersey and the unique green “Champions” cap the squad wore after they beat England in the final – items that can’t be bought.

Gilbert, official ball supplier to RWC 2019 and SA Rugby, has also come to the party and added a limited-edition replica Cup final ball for every winner, commemorating last year’s final.

And ASICS, official apparel sponsor of the Springboks and SA Rugby, have thrown into the prize pool commemorative World Cup GEL-LYTE III sneakers and a new Springbok jersey.

The campaign has been built around the score in the Rugby World Cup final in November, in which the Springboks defeated England, 32-12. To find out more on the campaign, click here (https://bit.ly/2AE6y3V), or you can head straight to Computicket to buy (https://bit.ly/2UXgcp5).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby Union.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Note to Editors: A rights free image of the SA Rugby group with Andy du Plessis, MD of Food Forward SA, is attached – please credit Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (18th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 20 Total confirmed cases: 592 Total active cases: 510 Total recovered: 74 Total number of tests conducted: 9022 Total deaths: 8Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

R200bn COVID-19 loan scheme: Is it too late to save SA businesses?

CNBC Africa -
In the fight for survival, businesses applied for the Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme during the lock-down period. R2-3 billion has already been disbursed and a further R7 billion in total – it’s still a drop in the ocean, but is this moving fast enough. Stuart Theobold, Chairman of Intellidex joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 18th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 195 Active cases: 2953 Severe cases: 27 New recovered: 85 Total recovered: 934 New deaths: 2 Total deaths: 65 Total cases: 3954Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Opinion

OPINION-COVID-19: Why African business must win the battle for jobs on the corporate front.

Contributor -
All stakeholders have to be fully mobilised to tackle this unprecedented challenge. It's not about helping the continent – a bygone notion – it is about investing and continuing to finance the changes that have been successfully undertaken since the early 2000s.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Opinion

OPINION-COVID-19: Why African business must win the battle for jobs on the corporate front.

Contributor -
All stakeholders have to be fully mobilised to tackle this unprecedented challenge. It's not about helping the continent – a bygone notion – it is about investing and continuing to finance the changes that have been successfully undertaken since the early 2000s.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how digital coupons impact e-commerce businesses

CNBC Africa -
Mzawadi unveiled a new incentive program with fully automated CashBack and Manufacturer's coupons platform to help businesses track their clients across the globe.
Read more
Videos

Kenya set to review her intellectual property laws

CNBC Africa -
Through the Intellectual Property Bill 2020, Kenya is set to review her intellectual property laws. The first major proposed change is to harmonise all the pieces of legislation into one known as the Intellectual Property Act. To better understand how this move is set to spur innovation, Elizabeth Lenjo, IP and Entertainment Law Expert joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Unpacking Uganda’s 3rd National Development Plan

CNBC Africa -
In Uganda, the 3rd National Development Plan was tabled before Parliament in January 2020 by the Minister of State for Planning, a move that was supposed to inform the processing and approval of the budgets for the next five years starting with 2020/2021 financial year. Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Opinion

OPINION: If Rhodes must fall, should he also be dug up?

Chris Bishop -
Chiefs from the land that Rhodes had taken in life respected him in death by saying “Bayethe”- the royal salute – yet, it is sobering to remember that the funeral was segregated – like everywhere else in colonial Africa at the time.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Does SA have the political will to fix deepening unemployment crisis?

CNBC Africa -
Lock-down restrictions in South Africa is being eased, so among other things we can go for dinner, go gambling and play contact less sports. It’s to try and get half a million workers back to work and President Ramaphosa said last night announced he was going to look to open up other sectors of the economy. What does all of this mean especially if no one has money right now? Tendani Mantshimuli, Channel Support, Liberty joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Sasol to give update on Lake Charles partner in 6-8 weeks

CNBC Africa -
Petroleum giant Sasol plans to cut jobs and end the West African oil operations. This comes as Sasol has reviewed its business struggle with high debt levels and falling oil prices. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO for Sasol joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

R200bn COVID-19 loan scheme: Is it too late to save SA businesses?

CNBC Africa -
In the fight for survival, businesses applied for the Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme during the lock-down period. R2-3 billion has already been disbursed and a further R7 billion in total – it’s still a drop in the ocean, but is this moving fast enough. Stuart Theobold, Chairman of Intellidex joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved