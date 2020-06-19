APO

Africa’s wild polio-free status to be determined in August

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The independent Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC), responsible for certifying the eradication of wild poliovirus in the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region, is set to make its final decision about the region’s wild poliovirus status in August 2020.

Following field verification visits over the past year and thorough critical analysis of the documentation of the polio surveillance, immunization and laboratory capacity presented by the governments of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Nigeria and South Sudan, the Commission has validated that the countries’ documentation grants them wild polio-free status.

In August 2019, the African Region became eligible to be certified free of wild poliovirus, after Nigeria, the last wild poliovirus endemic country, recorded no new cases three years – the requisite period – since it last reported cases of wild poliovirus. The commission had already accepted the documentation of the other 43 countries in the region.

“We are satisfied with the documentation that the four countries have presented. We are reviewing updated reports from the other 43 countries in the WHO African Region and we anticipate that by August 2020, we will deliver our final decision on the region’s certification status of wild poliovirus eradication,” said Professor Rose Leke, ARCC Chairperson.

“This achievement by Cameroon, Central African Republic, Nigeria and South Sudan is a major step towards the eradication of wild poliovirus in the African region,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “As the continent struggles with COVID-19, this milestone shows that when leaders, partners, health workers and communities come together we can triumph over the most difficult health challenges.”

If the region is certified in August, it would be the fifth of the six WHO regions to be declared free of wild polio. However, the scale of ongoing circulating vaccine-derived polio outbreaks is a battle the region is striving to win.

Efforts are underway to urgently address the circulating vaccine derived poliovirus outbreaks, also within the context of polio eradication being a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Even though they are not wild polioviruses, such rare strains – which can emerge in areas of low population immunity – also paralyse children.

WHO, UNICEF, Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance continue to support governments in their efforts to stop the ongoing circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks, including by implementing a new response strategy.

The aim is to ensure that no child anywhere in Africa will ever again be paralysed by any poliovirus – wild or vaccine-derived.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, mass immunizations across the region have been postponed until further notice, which hinders outbreak response activities. The polio eradication programme in the African Region, in addition to its support to the COVID-19 response, is working with countries to ensure the continuity of essential disease surveillance activities as well as planning the resumption of immunization and outbreak response in compliance with the guidance to stop COVID-19 transmission.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for June 19, 2020

Africa Press Office -
Total confirmed : 57.304 Total Recovered : 25,829 Total deaths : 1050 Active Cases : 30,425 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Expansion of COVID-19 testing capacity using Gene-Xpert machines

Africa Press Office -
Over the next few weeks, we're expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity using Gene-Xpert machines, as part of the National Laboratory Testing Strategy. We remain committed to supporting all states in Nigeria to test, trace and isolate. Read the strategy - https://bit.ly/2Ne9ua0 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 3487 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 Update: A total of 27362 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 3487 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 63 more COVID-19 related deaths; 57 from the WC and 6 from the EC. We send our deepest condolences.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: 91 patients discharged from various hospitals in Kenya

Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday we have discharged 91 patients from various hospitals, bringing the total recoveries to 1,550. We lost two patients, bringing the total falsity to under 119. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Why this analyst is picking these JSE stocks to weather the COVID-19 storm

CNBC Africa -
Stephen Meintjes, Head of Research at Momentum Securities says that his top stock picks amid the Covid-19 crisis is Naspers and Prosus, exception stocks such as Afrimat and Raubex and the Telco’s sector big players Vodacom and MTN as there was an increase in demand for online and data consumption during lockdown.
Read more
Videos

NPA confident in its case against VBS eight

CNBC Africa -
The National Prosecuting Authority is confident in its evidence against the eight VBS Bank accused individuals, Yesterday seven of the eight accused pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and racketeering. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson of the NPA.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 has disrupted Kenya’s budget plans

CNBC Africa -
In Kenya, the ‘Big 4’ Agenda projects have been allocated Ksh128.3 billion in the 2020/21 National Budget, a massive drop from Ksh450.9 billion allocated in last year’s budget. Moreover, according to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya has delayed talks on a trade deal with the United States until a pan-African trade bloc comes into force. Odhiambo Ramogi, Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Mastercard Foundation commits $2.3mn to support Rwandan SMEs during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The Mastercard Foundation has committed $2.3 million for the COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program to support Rwandan businesses to overcome COVID-19 negative impact. This will be distributed as direct relief grants through the Inkomoko Relief Fund to 3,500 SMEs, including 1,000 entrepreneurs within refugee communities. Julienne Oyler, CEO of African Entrepreneur Collective joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Opinion

OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?

Contributor -
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Read more
Videos

Raising Sickle Cell awareness Africa

CNBC Africa -
The World Health Organization says the majority of children with the most severe form of the Sickle Cell disease in Africa die before the age of 5, usually from infection or severe blood loss. In commemoration of the World Sickle Cell Day, Dr David Ajibade, Executive Director of Brain and Body Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How to address trade barriers in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Are calls for the reopening of borders by trade ministers in Africa synonymous with tearing down trade barriers ahead of the postponed implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement now slated for January 2021? Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how SA’s property market is faring amid the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Some parts of the property market are operating per usual during the current lock-down level 3, which has seen some movement in the sector but, is this enough for companies and consumers? Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the trends and an outlook of the property sector is Tim Akinnusi, Founder and CEO of Mortgage Market.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved