APO Group to facilitate WHO Africa COVID-19 online press briefings with live streaming on 300 Africa-related news websites and on Google News

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, is delighted to announce a unique collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa (www.AFRO.WHO.int) for the provision of online press conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Thursday 25th June, APO Group will organize the official WHO online press briefings for African media. Uniquely, the service will include simultaneous translation and live streaming on more than 300 Africa-related news websites, and on the Google News mobile application, delivering crucial health updates, and potentially life-saving information to millions of people all over Africa.

The press conferences will provide the media with all the latest COVID-19 news for Africa, and give journalists the opportunity to ask questions to some of the world’s leading health experts. They will be hosted by Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, and will also feature guest speakers depending on the subjects being covered.

Further briefings have already been scheduled for 9th July, 23rd July and 6th August, with fortnightly events continuing for the duration of the pandemic.

The press conferences will concentrate on health updates from the WHO Regional Office for Africa, and run alongside existing regular briefings currently being coordinated by the World Economic Forum (WEF), which will focus more on the broader impact of COVID-19 and take place fortnightly on alternate weeks.

“WHO recognizes the important role media play in informing the public about the latest news and scientific findings on COVID-19,” said Dr Zabulon Yoti, Regional Emergencies Director for WHO Africa. “Regular virtual press briefings are a great way to update the media and ensure people have life-saving information.”

“Our unparalleled proprietary network of more than 300 Africa-related news websites means we can ensure the vital information delivered in these online press briefings is reaching every corner of the continent,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “It is a privilege for us to be working alongside the World Health Organization in a collective effort to combat the pandemic.”

On April 9, 2020, APO Group launched their Coronavirus Initiative for Africa (https://bit.ly/2ydn2OG), donating resources and expertise to support African governments, institutions and official organizations in the fight against COVID-19.

APO Group is working pro-bono on several initiatives to fight the coronavirus. These include:

Enhancing the distribution of press releases regarding coronavirus from African governments Reaching out to leading African personalities across all sectors to participate in key WHO COVID_19 initiatives such as #SafeHandsChallenge and #HealthAtHome challenge Coordinating the creation of a program to support the production of images capturing the fight against COVID-19 in Africa Coordinating the organization of WHO online press conferences to support the communications on COVID-19

To date, APO Group has distributed more than 4000 press releases free of charge for governments and health authorities in more than 40 African countries.

The company recently joined the UNESCO Global Education Coalition for COVID-19 Response (https://bit.ly/2UJJKGO), designed to help countries find distance learning solutions to minimize educational disruptions caused by the pandemic. Other private sector partners in the Coalition include: Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Zoom, IBM, Orange, Ericsson, McKinsey, and many more.

Journalists wanting to attend the WHO Regional Office for Africa online press briefings should register here: https://APO-opa.com/WHO

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, WorldRemit, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, NBA, Canon, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Philips, Siemens, Standard Chartered, HP, Hilton, Ernst & Young, Orange, Government of Dubai…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com.

