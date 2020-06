Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini is at the KMIII International Airport to receive, on behalf of His Majesty King Mswati III, medical supplies & equipment from the Kingdom of Morocco.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Eswatini.Media filesDownload logo