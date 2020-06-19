Coronavirus – Ethiopia: The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) recommends the emergency use of low dose Dexamethasone for COVID-19 patients

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The FMoH recommends the emergency use of low dose Dexamethasone for COVID-19 patients who require oxygen and/or mechanical ventilation for treatment. The details of this treatment protocol will be made available soon.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.