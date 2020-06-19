Coronavirus – Nigeria: 745 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

745 new cases of COVID-19;

Lagos-280 Oyo-103 Ebonyi-72 FCT-60 Imo-46 Edo-34 Delta-33 Rivers-25 Kaduna-23 Ondo-16 Katsina-12 Kano-10 Bauchi-8 Borno-7 Kwara-5 Gombe-4 Sokoto-2 Enugu-2 Yobe-1 Osun-1 Nasarawa-1 18,480 confirmed 6,307 discharged 475 deaths Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo