APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Expansion of COVID-19 testing capacity using Gene-Xpert machines

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over the next few weeks, we're expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity using Gene-Xpert machines, as part of the National Laboratory Testing Strategy.

We remain committed to supporting all states in Nigeria to test, trace and isolate.

Read the strategy – https://bit.ly/2Ne9ua0

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Northern Cape Water and Sanitation delivers water tanks to vulnerable communities during Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown

Africa Press Office -
Download logoWith more than 100 days since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown on 27 March 2020, the Department of Water and Sanitation in the Northern Cape has distributed 884 water tanks for water supply, 15 284 hand sanitizers, 2 380 face masks and 65 000 rubber latex gloves to vulnerable communities with medium and high residential densities, including informal settlements. This follows the call by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms. Lindiwe Sisulu, to assist the efforts o
Read more
Videos

Raising Sickle Cell awareness Africa

CNBC Africa -
The World Health Organization says the majority of children with the most severe form of the Sickle Cell disease in Africa die before the age of 5, usually from infection or severe blood loss. In commemoration of the World Sickle Cell Day, Dr David Ajibade, Executive Director of Brain and Body Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How to address trade barriers in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Are calls for the reopening of borders by trade ministers in Africa synonymous with tearing down trade barriers ahead of the postponed implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement now slated for January 2021? Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Thursday, 18th June 2020, Time: 15:00)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 23 Confirmed cases: 1,272 At Isolation Centres: 511 Recovered: 710 Deaths: 51 In quarantine: 1,354 Out of quarantine: 6,353 Gender Confirmed Female - 619 Male - 653 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 65 Bonthe 43 Bombali 32 Falaba 4 Kailahun 21 Kambia 20 Karene
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Why this analyst is picking these JSE stocks to weather the COVID-19 storm

CNBC Africa -
Stephen Meintjes, Head of Research at Momentum Securities says that his top stock picks amid the Covid-19 crisis is Naspers and Prosus, exception stocks such as Afrimat and Raubex and the Telco’s sector big players Vodacom and MTN as there was an increase in demand for online and data consumption during lockdown.
Read more
Videos

NPA confident in its case against VBS eight

CNBC Africa -
The National Prosecuting Authority is confident in its evidence against the eight VBS Bank accused individuals, Yesterday seven of the eight accused pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and racketeering. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson of the NPA.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 has disrupted Kenya’s budget plans

CNBC Africa -
In Kenya, the ‘Big 4’ Agenda projects have been allocated Ksh128.3 billion in the 2020/21 National Budget, a massive drop from Ksh450.9 billion allocated in last year’s budget. Moreover, according to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya has delayed talks on a trade deal with the United States until a pan-African trade bloc comes into force. Odhiambo Ramogi, Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Mastercard Foundation commits $2.3mn to support Rwandan SMEs during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The Mastercard Foundation has committed $2.3 million for the COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program to support Rwandan businesses to overcome COVID-19 negative impact. This will be distributed as direct relief grants through the Inkomoko Relief Fund to 3,500 SMEs, including 1,000 entrepreneurs within refugee communities. Julienne Oyler, CEO of African Entrepreneur Collective joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Opinion

OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?

Contributor -
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Read more
Videos

Raising Sickle Cell awareness Africa

CNBC Africa -
The World Health Organization says the majority of children with the most severe form of the Sickle Cell disease in Africa die before the age of 5, usually from infection or severe blood loss. In commemoration of the World Sickle Cell Day, Dr David Ajibade, Executive Director of Brain and Body Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How to address trade barriers in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Are calls for the reopening of borders by trade ministers in Africa synonymous with tearing down trade barriers ahead of the postponed implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement now slated for January 2021? Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how SA’s property market is faring amid the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Some parts of the property market are operating per usual during the current lock-down level 3, which has seen some movement in the sector but, is this enough for companies and consumers? Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the trends and an outlook of the property sector is Tim Akinnusi, Founder and CEO of Mortgage Market.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved