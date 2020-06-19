Coronavirus – Nigeria: Expansion of COVID-19 testing capacity using Gene-Xpert machines

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over the next few weeks, we're expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity using Gene-Xpert machines, as part of the National Laboratory Testing Strategy.

We remain committed to supporting all states in Nigeria to test, trace and isolate.

Read the strategy – https://bit.ly/2Ne9ua0

