Coronavirus – Nigeria: Training of Sample Collectors for COVID-19 testing

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 testing is critical to the response in states in Nigeria.

World Health Organization (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continue to train sample collectors at LGA levels across the country.

Enugu State Ministry of Health in collaboration with NCDC and WHO completes training of sample collectors from all 17 LGAs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo